Lilly Higgins: A delicious, quick and easy potato hash with torn ham, ’nduja and pineapple

’Nduja (pronounced en-DOO-ya) is a fermented Calabrian pork sausage that’s spreadable and spicy. Look for a pure ’nduja and read the label; ideally it should have four or five ingredients. It’s now widely available in most large supermarkets as well as in specialist Italian delis. It’s such an advantage to have a jar of this paste in the fridge and it lasts for months.

It will add flavour and heat to toasted cheese sandwiches, pasta dishes and potato frittata. You can whip up a spicy butter or mayonnaise with it or add a dollop of it to the pot when cooking mussels. It’s also great spread on crusty bread. It’s soft and spreadable so it just melts once it hits a hot pan. Here, I’m adding it to the onions as I sauté them. It infuses them with heat and depth. The potatoes soak up that flavour too and it pairs well with the salty smoked ham.

I love pineapple and ‘nduja on pizza and it works well here too. It’s a divisive move, adding pineapple to anything savoury, but the sweetness is just fantastic with the chillies. Cut the pineapple the same size as the potatoes and fry it so it caramelises in places and becomes sticky and delicious. I garnished it with a little fresh basil to echo those pizza flavours. Add a fried egg to boost the protein content or add a handful of grated strong white cheddar on top and return it all to the oven till it’s golden, melted and bubbling.

This recipe is one to save for those leftovers after the main Christmas dinner. Dice up cold roast potatoes, torn ham and even turkey, then fold it into the sautéed onions and ‘nduja. A fast and delicious dinner.

Lily’s Kitchen Tips:

Choose frozen pineapple over tinned, if possible. It won’t be soaked in syrup and will defrost as soon as it hits a hot pan. Frozen tastes just like fresh once cooked.

If using a fresh pineapple, consider making the Mexican fermented drink Tepache from the pineapple skins. It’s easy to make and is a delicious fizzy, probiotic-rich soda.

Grow your own house plant from the leafy green pineapple top. Remove the top and pare around the base removing as much of the fruit as possible, along with individual leaves, to reveal a length of stem. You can then plant it right away or leave it to dry out before planting in compost mixed with horticultural grit.

Recipe: Potato hash with ‘nduja, torn ham and pineapple