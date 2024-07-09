Ireland is one of Europe’s climate laggards despite progress

Rowback on the Dublin City Centre Transport Plan indicates a lack of willingness to do what is necessary to cut emissions. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Ireland has long ranked among Europe’s climate laggards when it comes to carbon emissions – a performance indicator that doesn’t lie.

So how significant is a reduction of 6.8 per cent achieved in the single year of 2023? Our pattern of sustained yearly increases has gone on for far too long. Recession and Covid years provided temporary respite only. Locked into economic growth and agriculture expansion, the only way was up. So this outcome is not to be sniffed at; Irish emissions are at their lowest level in three decades.

Finally, there is a move towards reducing emissions (from a range of warming greenhouse gases including CO2, methane and nitrous oxide) at the scale and pace required to meet Ireland’s climate ambition of a 51 per cent reduction by 2030.

The evidence from the Environmental Protection Agency can be found across the economy. Emissions per capita decreased from 11.4 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per person in 2022 to 10.4 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per person in 2023; welcome indication we are moving away from the ranks of Europe’s worst carbon polluters.

READ MORE

[ Planned Google data centre will create almost quarter million tonnes of carbon emissions ]

Almost every sector, notably energy and power generation, housing and even agriculture/food production, did their bit. Transport is the obvious exception – with rowback on the Dublin City Centre Transport Plan indicating lack of willingness to do what is necessary and agreed.

There is, however, enough to suggest building up momentum to ensure we as a wealthy country do our fair share in helping to decarbonise the world is realisable. This will need a blend of commitment and relentless delivery from politicians, government, State agencies, the business world and local authorities. Empowering communities willing to act is equally important to build buy-in.

[ Relying on switch to EVs will see Ireland miss its transport carbon targets ]

The consequences of insufficient action are clear on our doorstep and globally. First, we are already exceeding emissions and breaking legally binding carbon limits. The consequences of lack of “compliance” will rest on the shoulders of the next government.

The EPA estimates, with existing measures, we will exceed our first carbon budget (2021-2025) of 295 million tonnes by 26 million tonnes. Accordingly, the 2026-2030 budget will be required to be reduced by this amount, from 200 million tonnes to 174 million tonnes to reconcile the overshoot. This has immense political implications for the next government as its options become severely limited and more costly because of failure to act – and deliver – in the first carbon budget.

[ Urgent reform of motor tax needed to ensure emissions targets are met, says advisory body ]

Even more costly is the EU requirement to pay for excess emissions through purchasing quotas from compliant member states with surplus emissions. Based on current projections, that could be €5 billion loaded onto the Irish taxpayer.

Second, the world continues to overheat dangerously. Don’t be fooled by a cool June in Ireland, the planet is on track for its hottest year ever. The only mitigation tool is slashing emissions.