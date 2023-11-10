EU reaches deal on Nature Restoration Law after intense negotiations

The EU has reached a final deal on the contentious Nature Restoration Law (NRL) following months of negotiations between MEPs and member state governments.

The NRL aims to restore the majority of Europe’s degraded ecosystems by 2050. The agreement is particularly relevant for Ireland, because of its extensive wetland habitats which are in poor condition, mainly due to extensive drainage works and peat extraction.

The legislation was strongly opposed by Irish farmers but got across the line in trilogue negotiations between the European Commission, the European Parliament and European Council of Ministers. It has been broadly welcomed, although elements of the legislation, which is a key pillar of the European green deal, have been diluted.

Fine Gael’s centre-right European People’s Party (EPP) led an effort in the parliament to reject the law outright last summer, but this failed in a knife-edge result after it was backed by 312 MEPs, with 324 against. All Irish MEPs voted to keep the law alive, including Fine Gael MEPs who initially had reservations.

Following agreement late on Thursday, every EU country must have restoration measures in place by 2030, covering at least 20 per cent of the EU land and sea areas, under the final agreement. It includes measures for restoring drained peatlands – one of the most controversial topics – which conservatives in the parliament had sought to remove.

EU countries must put in place restoration measures for drained peatlands on at least 30 per cent of such areas by 2030 (a quarter to be rewetted), 40 per cent by 2040 and 50 per cent by 2050 (one-third to be rewetted) – but rewetting will remain voluntary for farmers and private landowners, a key concession.

For towns and cities, meanwhile, the NRL commits to increasing urban green spaces including parks.

MEP for Ireland South Grace O’Sullivan, who sits on the parliament’s environment committee, welcomed the agreement. “Over 80 per cent of Europe’s natural habitats are in poor shape, and Ireland unfortunately ranks as one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world following hundreds of years of colonisation, deforestation, intensive agriculture and human interference.”

“The Nature Restoration Law we have on the table is not perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but it is a crucial step to turning back the clock on our war on nature and discovering the benefits of nature restoration for our economy, our food production, not to mention public health. This is a landmark decision for climate and biodiversity,” she said.

Inclusion of peatland targets was especially welcome, Ms O’Sullivan said. “Bogs and wetlands are Ireland’s Amazon rainforest, in terms of carbon storage but also for the unique flora and fauna they are host to. It is only right that we work with farmers and landowners to restore these ecosystems to better health.”

The text of the final agreement must now go through a process of legal scrutiny and a final vote in the parliament is expected in early 2024. While that vote is expected to pass, attempts by the EPP Group to call a halt to all EU climate action legislation puts that into question, according to the Green MEP.

Minister for Nature and Heritage Malcolm Noonan said the NRL had succeeded in passing “yet another milestone on its perilous journey to become law”.

He said he was heartened to see many of its most important provisions for nature, which Ireland endorsed at the EU Council of Ministers, were still included.

“Ireland has supported the NRL since the outset. We have argued strongly and in good faith for a text that addresses the urgent needs of nature and ensures that society is empowered to meet the challenge. This advocacy has been echoed by many thousands of citizens, both at home and across Europe, who have spoken up for the natural world and made their voices heard and I commend them for this,” Mr Noonan said.

Nature restoration could only be delivered with the full support of the farming, forestry and fishing communities who own or manage our lands and seas, he said. “Our most urgent task now is to find the common ground in which a new way of doing things can take root, and through this, to ensure that both people and the natural world feel the benefits.”

The Government’s €3.15 billion Climate and Nature Fund, introduced in Budget 2024, would complement the ambition of the NRL, he said, while there was wide acceptance now “that people and the economy need healthy nature”.

Irish MEP Mick Wallace, who was directly involved in the negotiations as shadow rapporteur for the LEFT group in the Parliament, said: “The final text is something we should all support, though regrettably it also drags down the overall ambition of this important legislation.

“The NRL had so much potential, but it was really dragged through the mud as part of right-wing political campaigning, primarily from Fine Gael’s EPP. It now means that we will need more nature legislation going forward, as the NRL will not be enough to halt the biodiversity crisis.”

He said he was disappointed with the outcome on peatlands. “The percentage area targets for restoration and rewetting are not ambitious enough at all, given the climate and biodiversity crises.”

“Having legal targets where we restore them in a fair and participative way would be ideal and is desperately needed, but the text agreed... is so flexible that Member States can essentially do whatever they like,” Mr Wallace said.

While there will be no obligation for farmers and private landowners to rewet their land, he said member states must make rewetting an attractive option for farmers and landowners.

The NGO Climate Action Network Europe said the outcome was “a modest win for nature”.

“It is important to note the Commission’s proposal was watered down throughout the trilogue discussions. We are nevertheless relieved to see a non-deterioration requirement and an obligation to rewet peatlands in the final text. We now need to continue our push to secure the formal adoption of this agreement in both the EU Council and Parliament,” it said.

Its director, Chiara Martinelli, said: “While we are glad to have a provisional institutional joint agreement before the end of the year, restoration obligations are yet to be assessed. There is also the biggest hurdle still to come which will be its adoption by the parliament’s environment committee. We call on MEPs to vote for the approval of the agreement, so member states can immediately reverse the degradation trend in European ecosystems and jointly tackle the climate and biodiversity crises.”