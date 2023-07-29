Environmental groups criticise slow progress on protecting Irish waters

The Greater Skellig Coast, with its high whale populations, has been designated a 'Hope Spot' - though it only makes up 1.37 per cent of Ireland's total marine areas. Photograph: Valerie O'Sullivan

A coalition of Ireland’s leading environmental non-governmental organisations has expressed disappointment at what they describe as a “lack of progress” on legislation to protect the waters around Ireland.

The Fair Seas campaign group has been calling for the Bill to establish and manage Marine Protected Areas to be published as soon as possible.

They have urged the Government to designate a minimum of 30 per cent of Irish waters as Marine Protected Areas by 2030, with at least 10 per cent strictly protected. It was hoped that legislation would be published before the Dáil’s summer break.

Donal Griffin, marine policy officer with Fair Seas, said the Dáil is now in recess until September, which means that it will be several months before we see any progress.

READ MORE

“Time is running out for Ireland to meet its targets to protect 30 per cent of our seas and ocean by 2030,” he said.

“Research shows that full protection of the marine ecosystem would be cheaper, and more effective, than partial protection. That is why we’re calling for 10 per cent of Ireland’s seas to be fully protected from activities that damage the habitats, wildlife and natural processes.

“We’re asking the voters of Ireland to add their voice to the calls to safeguard our seas. Tell your elected representatives you want strong and ambitious Marine Protected Area legislation. We must all act with ambition and urgency so that the full benefits of nature restored can reveal themselves in generations to come.”

Fair Seas estimates that €55 million will be needed to adequately fund Marine Protected Area designation and ongoing management until 2030.

In recent weeks the organisation published the “Sustainably financing Ireland’s Marine Protected Area network” report which indicates that approximately €7 million would be required over the next 12 months to reach the target of fully protecting 10 per cent of Ireland’s ocean and seas.

[ Ireland needs to spend €55m by 2030 to protect 30% of marine area - report ]

The comments from Fair Seas come in advance of a special event in Kilrush, Co Clare, to celebrate the rich waters off the southwest coast.

Organisers are inviting the public to attend an evening of talks and discussions called “Hope for the Greater Skellig Coast and Ireland’s Marine Protected Areas”

The expanse of water from Loop Head in Co Clare to Kenmare in Co Kerry was named Ireland’s first “Hope Spot” at the start of this year. The free event takes place at Shannon Dolphin Centre, Merchants Quay in Kilrush on the evening of August 4th.

Sibeál Regan, education and outreach officer with the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group, will give a talk about the whales, dolphins and porpoises that call this part of the country home. She will also speak about the Fair Seas campaign to protect, conserve and restore Ireland’s unique marine environment.

Ms Regan said that the marine life of Kerry and Clare is truly spectacular.

“This year, the Greater Skellig Coast – the waters from Kenmare Bay in Co Kerry to Loop Head in Co Clare – was named Ireland’s first Hope Spot. Although small at only 1.37 per cent of our overall marine area, these waters support huge biodiversity including the highest densities of minke and humpback whales recorded in the EEZ [exclusive economic zone]. Effectively protecting this upwelling area teeming with life is critical to ensuring a healthy sea.”

Fair Seas is also asking people to complete an online survey, answering questions about the health of Ireland’s marine environment, how they use the seas and what actions they believe the Irish government needs to be taking to manage this environment.