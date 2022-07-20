‘A wake-up call’ for climate emergency: extreme heat hits UK as firefighters battle blazes

Firefighters attend a fire on Dartford Marshes in Kent. Temperatures have reached 40C for the first time on record in the UK, with 40.2C provisionally recorded at London Heathrow, the Met Office has said. Photograph: PA Wire

Hundreds of firefighters battled blazes across England on Tuesday as temperatures surged to a historic high of 40.3C, capping two days of extreme heat that scientists warn is “a wake up call” for the climate emergency.

The temperature is set to drop by up to 10C in some areas on Wednesday, with heavy showers and thunderstorms predicted in parts of northern England and southern Scotland, with the potential for localised flooding, lightning strikes, transport disruption and power cuts.

On Tuesday evening a band of showers began crossing England, although the Met Office said the air was so dry that very little was reaching the ground. Wednesday’s rain was forecast to be much heavier.

On Tuesday, in what climate experts labelled “a grim milestone”, the previous record temperature of 38.7C was first broken at Charlwood in Surrey before noon and then surpassed at Heathrow, which broke the 40C mark at 12.50pm. By 4pm at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, the thermometer showed 40.3C – a full 1.6C higher than the previous 2019 high, which was exceeded at least 34 sites across the country.

Overnight on Monday, a record overnight temperature of 25.9C was reached in Emley Moor, West Yorkshire, easily exceeding the previous daily minimum of 23.9C, recorded in Brighton in 1990.

Fire brigades in London, Leicestershire, Norfolk and South Yorkshire were among those to declare major incidents as flames destroyed buildings and devoured tinder-dry fields in Wennington, east London, grasslands elsewhere in the capital and in Groby, Leicestershire.

Thirty fire crews tackled a grass fire in Upminster, which sent smoke billowing across the M25. In the West Midlands, firefighters tackled a blaze at Lickey Hills country park near Bromsgrove, leaving scorched earth and skeletal trees. A major incident is defined as having “serious consequences” and requires a special response by one or more emergency responder agency.

Households in south-east England were told to save water by switching off washing machines and farmers warned the drought was hitting animal feed supplies.

Experts calculated that close to 1,000 people are likely to die as a result of the current hot spell, stretching from Sunday to Wednesday. Such a toll would be higher than the average of the full-summer heat-related excess mortality recorded from 2000 to 2019, said researchers at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

The Met Office’s chief of science, Prof Stephen Belcher, warned: “If we continue under a high emissions scenario we could see temperatures like these every three years … The only way that we can stabilise the climate is by achieving net zero … soon.”

Hannah Cloke, a professor of hydrology at the University of Reading, said this week’s red warning for extreme heat was “a wake-up call about the climate emergency”. “If record-breaking weather extremes and energy price shocks that affect everyone doesn’t convince our leaders that some serious stepping-up of policy is required, then I don’t know what will,” she said.

As thousands of people in Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and the north-east were left without power after transmission equipment overheated, Dr Sam Fankhauser, professor of climate economics at the University of Oxford said the heat was “a stark reminder of … the urgent need to decrease global carbon emissions”.

Nine of the UK’s 12 hottest days since 1884 have now occurred within the last two decades.

BRITAIN-WEATHER-CLIMATE-HEAT A board warning the Rail passengers about the high temperatures and its impact on the rail traffic is pictured at Euston train station in central London, on July 19, 2022, as services were cancelled due to a trackside fire, and as the country experiences an extreme heat wave. - All services to and from London Euston were on Tuesday suspended, as emergency services dealt with a fire on the trackside. After the UK's warmest night on record, the Met Office said 40.2C had been provisionally recorded by lunchtime at Heathrow Airport, in west London, taking the country into uncharted territory. (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP) (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images) (Niklas Halle'N/Getty)

Boris Johnson, who has been accused by Labour of “checking out” of his job, compared the government’s heatwave response to the Covid pandemic, saying it sought “to balance risk with the need to keep our country, our society and our economy moving”.

In his final cabinet meeting on Tuesday, he said: “We should keep schools open and our transport system going as far as we possibly can during these high temperatures, and keep our fantastic NHS providing for the people of this country.”

A No 10 spokesperson said: “With temperatures setting records in this country, the PM said no one could doubt we were right to be the first major economy to go for net zero.” Johnson later tweeted his thanks to “all the firefighters and frontline services who are working incredibly hard to keep us safe on this scorching day”.

As Britain sweltered, Scotland recorded a new 34.8C temperature record (1.9C above the previous 2003 high) and hospitals scaled back the number of planned surgeries and installed cooling units for IT server rooms.

The east of England ambulance service reported emergency calls were up, an A-road became buckled like “a skatepark” and the East Midlands and East Coast mainlines closed because of the heat.

The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, admitted it would take decades to make infrastructure resilient enough to cope with the heating climate. “There’s a long process of replacing it and upgrading it to withstand temperatures, either very hot or sometimes much colder than we’ve been used to, and these are the impacts of global warming,” he said.

A 14-year-old boy and a man in his 20s became the fifth and sixth people to die since Saturday after getting into trouble in water. Scotland Yard said the boy was seen going into the Thames at Hampton in south-west London and his body was recovered from the river at Richmond. The man died at Cotswold Water Park.

GREECE-FIRE A firefighter carries fire hose as a wildfire rages in Anthousa, north of Athens, on July 19, 2022. - The Greek civil protection called on July 19 for the evacuation of eight villages at the foot of Mount Penteli, north of Athens, threatened by a major fire. (Photo by Aris Oikonomou / AFP) (Photo by ARIS OIKONOMOU/AFP via Getty Images) (Aris Oikonomou/Getty)

Meanwhile in Greece, wildfire fuelled by gale-force winds raged in the mountainous region of Penteli near Athens on Wednesday morning, burning homes and prompting authorities to order the evacuation of at least nine areas and a hospital.

Thick clouds of smoke darkened the sky over Mount Penteli where the fire broke out around 1430 GMT on Tuesday, some 27 km (16 miles) north of central Athens.

There were no reports of injuries, the fire brigade said.

About 485 firefighters and 120 fire engines were deployed to try to tame the blaze, which was burning on several fronts. More than seven helicopters and planes were dumping water on the flames, though they had halted operations during the night for safety reasons.

Authorities had ordered the evacuation of nine areas, including Pallini and Gerakas.

The fire brigade said that 28 firefighters from Romania were assisting local firefighters. More than 200 firefighters and equipment from Bulgaria, France, Germany, Romania, Norway and Finland will be on standby during the hottest months of July and August in Greece. - The Guardian and additional reporting Reuters