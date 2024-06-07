Parrots, budgies, finches among 121 birds rescued from ‘deplorable’ conditions

ISPCA Animal Welfare Inspectors seized a total of 121 birds from deplorable conditions in a location in the Midlands recently. The birds were of a range of species including various types of parrots, cockatiels, parakeets, budgies, finches, quail and domestic hens. Photograph: ISPCA

Parrots, budgies, finches and domestic hens were among 121 birds rescued by animal welfare inspectors from the ISPCA at a location in the the midlands recently.

ISPCA inspector Lyndsey Delaney, who headed up the investigation, said the birds which also included parakeets, finches and quail, were living in “deplorable” conditions.

“I have never seen conditions like this before. From the build-up of faeces, rotten food, fly infestation and webs in the cages, it was clear these birds hadn’t been tended to properly in a very long time.”

Ms Delaney said that it was a very challenging situation to deal both in terms of the logistics and the physical conditions in which they had to operate.

“The smell inside was indescribable. Fume masks had to be worn. We struggled to operate in the environment for a few minutes at a time, it’s unbelievable to think these birds lived in there for years.”

Chief Inspector with the ISPCA Conor Dowling said that the birds were subjected to years of living in appalling conditions.

“That will have taken its toll on them physically and, in the case of some birds, mentally also.

We would like to thank all of those involved especially Parrot Rescue Ireland and Cork ISPCA who have taken on the care and rehabilitation of the majority of the exotic birds”.

The multi-agency operation involved the ISPCA, An Garda Síochána, the HSE, and the National Parks and Wildlife Service. The birds are now in the care of specialised rescues.