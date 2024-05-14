Eleven EU states support renewed effort by Ireland to get Nature Restoration Law across line

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg takes part in a demonstration with activists in favour of the Nature Restoration Law. The law has been on a knife edge for more than a year. Photograph: Frederick Florin/Getty Images

Eleven European Union member states have signed up to a call led by Ireland to adopt the controversial Nature Restoration Law (NRL), and in a letter urge other member states to support the move at the next environment council meeting on June 17th.

Minister for the Environment and Climate Eamon Ryan, along with Minister for Nature and Heritage Malcolm Noonan, wrote an initial letter to fellow ministers across the EU. In it, they highlighted “it was vital that member states show leadership and unity on the law to restore Europe’s already degraded nature, and to respect the views of millions of citizens, scientists and industries right across the union who have engaged with the issue at an unprecedented level”.

To date, the states that have signed up to approve the NRL with Ireland are Germany, France, Spain, Denmark, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Slovenia, Estonia and Cyprus. German federal minister for the environment and nature conservation Steffi Lemke is a cosignatory of the version circulated on Monday to other member states.

The 11 states have agreed restoring the EU’s lands and seas is essential to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change and to safeguard European food security. “Failure to approve the law would mean the EU resiling on its previous commitment to be a global leader in nature restoration,” they said.

READ MORE

“In addition, backtracking on agreed negotiations and compromises would jeopardise Europe’s democratic institutions and call into question the entire EU policymaking and decision-making processes.”

The NRL, which has been the focus of protests by farmers across the EU, has been on a knife edge for more than a year. After a period of intense debate and negotiation across multiple presidencies, the European Council and the European Parliament were able to reach a provisional political agreement in November 2023.

Agreement was possible due to political compromise, new assurances for stakeholders and industry, and a shared faith in the democratic institutions which underpin the union, Mr Ryan said.

[ The Irish Times view on Europe’s Nature Restoration Law: a vital measure which needs to be revived ]

This provisional political agreement was adopted by the parliament in February. However, there has been backtracking on previously agreed compromises which meant that at final ratification stage there was no qualified majority for the carefully negotiated provisional agreement.

“The environment council meeting on June 17th is the critical endpoint where a majority vote in favour is needed to ensure the law is adopted and nature can be protected and restored,” Mr Ryan said.

“Europe is the fastest warming continent in the world and is facing unprecedented impacts from the intertwined nature and climate crises,” he added.

“We must act urgently and decisively to conclude the political process. Failure to do so would be a carte blanche to destroy nature and would fundamentally undermine public faith in the EU’s political leadership at home and internationally.”