Ireland referred to EU court for failure to protect bog lands and curb turf extraction

The European Commission is to refer Ireland to the European Court of Justice for failure to apply the habitats directive in protecting designated raised bog and blanket bogs from turf cutting.

Ecologist Pádraic Fogarty said the decision was “disgraceful”, given it was 13 years since the original complaint was made.

The commission decided on Wednesday to refer the Government to the court. The directive requires member states to designate their most precious natural habitats and to protect them from harmful activities – especially where they are designated as special areas of conservation.

Bog lands in Ireland continue to be degraded through drainage and turf cutting activities, and insufficient action is being taken to restore the sites, it concluded.

“These areas are biodiversity hotspots playing host to important insect and bird species. They are categorised as ‘priority’ habitats under the directive due to their unique qualities. Peat bogs are also vital carbon sinks when healthy, while a UN report estimated that Ireland’s degraded peatlands emit 21.5 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year,” it added.

Mr Fogarty said the move comes 13 years after the first warning, adding “why are we doing nothing to prevent the disappearance of our most important habitats?”

He said environmental groups highlighting concerns believed “these problems would be solved a long time ago”, after a national peatlands strategy was put in place and agreements were reached with turf cutters.

Some progress was being made with raised bogs concentrated in the Midlands, but turf cutting was continuing on a quarter of sites, which he attributed to the Government having no backbone is curbing extraction, he added.

Nothing was being done, he said, with blanket bogs in upland areas – mostly in the west of Ireland – where it was unclear on the extent of turf cutting being allowed.

He predicted heavy fines were likely to be imposed, but believed “the Government is not particularly scared by the threat of fines”. They were more concerned about the political backlash if they address the issue, Mr Fogarty said.

He understood why the Government did not want to be seen to be heavy-handed by, for example, using helicopters to monitor bogs, but there were other ways of dealing with the problem.

“Despite some progress, the Irish authorities have not fully addressed the shortcomings,” the Commission said. “While some restoration work has been undertaken on raised bog sites, no action has been taken regarding blanket bog sites where Ireland has failed to put in place an effective regulatory regime to protect these unique bog sites”.