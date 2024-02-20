‘I have nightmares of the house flooding again’: East Cork residents call for better defences

Caroline Leahy was among Midleton and East Cork Flood Protection Group to visit Leinster House to present petition which has 14,722 signatures highlighting concerns with lack of urgency in providing measures to protect against future flooding. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

East Cork native Caroline Leahy still checks the tide of the river near her house twice daily, once on the way to work in Cork City and once on the way home in the evening.

“I have nightmares of the house flooding again,” she said adding: “Every time it rains, there’s a worry, it’s a constant worry.”

The 38-year-old’s house was one of about 100 in Tir Cluain estate in Midleton to be damaged by floods during Storm Babet in October.

Ms Leahy was one of several members of the Midleton and east Cork Flood Protection Group to present a petition at Leinster House on Tuesday calling for interim flood defences.

She said communities in east Cork impacted by the floods have been left to “fend for themselves” to this day.

The petition which has almost 15,000 signatures is also calling for an early warning system as well as an overhaul of the humanitarian aid which is surrounded by “an awful lot of red tape”.

“The point of the petition is that we can’t trust them to take action to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” she said.

Ms Leahy said future floods pose a serious risk to life in east Cork adding: “We need to be given the opportunity to at least evacuate safely.”

An aerial view of flooding in Midleton, Co Cork after Storm Babet taken on Wednesday October 18th. Photograph: Guileen Coast Guard

Her home suffered about €100,000 worth of damage, €70,000 of which was structural. However she said she is one of the lucky ones as she was insured, receiving their payout at the end of last week.

Despite this, she and her partner Aidan will have to find €20,000 to fund some of the repair costs themselves as the house was underinsured.

The couple did not rectify the underestimated cost of rebuilding their home in recent years due to fears that the flood cover would be taken off the policy altogether.

“An awful lot of our neighbours couldn’t get flood cover so I didn’t want to risk losing it by messing around with the policy,” she said adding that the humanitarian aid does not cover the shortfall.

The community group is calling for an overhaul of the aid, saying the “bog-standard social welfare payment” should not be means-tested, saying there has been a “massive element of negligence”.

“They were aware that it floods there, they’ve been talking about flood defences for Midleton since 2010 and we still haven’t got them so I don’t feel that people should be out of pocket for something that’s out of their control,” she said.

“Some people still have not got the money to repair their home and it doesn’t seem to be forthcoming, they’re living in building sites with young kids,” she said adding: “It’s not an emergency fund when you get it four months later.”

She said the damage in some homes has been “really underestimated” with one community group member being offered €3,000 to replace their kitchen.

“You’d barely get your cooker or fridge for €3,000,” she said.

Calling for mental health supports, the community group also highlighted the severe impacts of stress and anxiety at Leinster House which are currently “horrendous” while children have also regressed.

Ms Leahy said those who were lucky to have insurance cover for flooding will not be able to get it again, with some neighbours already having their cover modified at renewal which she described as one of the “main gripes” of the community group’s petition.

Despite ongoing repair works, she said it is difficult to take pride and comfort in her home following the floods while living with the assumption that it will happen again.

“It is an inevitability that we will flood again,” she said.