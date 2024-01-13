Planned trail up the Great Sugar Loaf aims to stop erosion along busy hillwalking route

Dan Quill from Bray walking on the Great Sugar Loaf Mountain in Co Wicklow in advance of proposed repair work and habitat restoration. Photograph: Alan Betson

Severely eroded sections of the walking route up the Great Sugar Loaf Mountain have led to plans by Wicklow County Council to construct a new hard-wearing trail and put in stone steps on the upper sections of the popular Wicklow hike.

The so-called Sugar Loaf Repair Project will include a simple family-friendly trail close to the car park with natural picnic areas and new native species planting.

The car park, which is currently severely rutted in parts, is due to be upgraded with clear demarcation of parking spaces. The concrete archway entrance is also due to be upgraded. The entire works are expected to cost €500,000.

“The Sugar Loaf experiences exceptionally heavy traffic – the average Saturday in 2023 hosted 850 walkers – and this project aims to protect the mountain and repair damage to ensure its sustainable use into the future,” said Carol Coad, strategy activation manager for outdoor recreation with the County Wicklow Partnership.

The Great Sugar Loaf Mountain, whose striking conical shape was named because of its resemblance to the conical cakes of sugar sold in the late 19th century, can be seen from Dublin Airport to the north and along the N11/M11 road from Dublin to Wexford in the southeast.

The mountain is very popular for family walks and hills run due to its short ascent of less than 60 minutes from the car park at the base of the mountain and the 360-degree views from the 500m summit, which, on a clear day, offers vistas over the Irish Sea, towards Dublin city and across the Wicklow Mountains.

Walkers on the Great Sugar Loaf Mountain in Co Wicklow. Photograph: Alan Betson

It is situated just outside the Co Wicklow village of Kilmacanogue while its smaller sister mountain, the Little Sugar Loaf, is closer to the town of Bray.

On a walk up the lower sections of the Great Sugar Loaf on Thursday morning, it was clear to see how walkers avoiding wet muddy areas are spreading out way beyond the path and damaging the vegetation on the commonage lands used by local farmers. Further up on the mountain, water damage to gullies means that parts of the route are in stone gullies almost 5ft deep.

“Water management to dry the lower shoulder will stop walkers ‘fanning out’ and reduce damage to the surface and surrounding habitat,” said Coad.

Stone steps will guide walkers along a more defined route towards the top.

Walkers enjoying a chilly hike up the Great Sugar Loaf on Thursday morning agreed that improvements to the route would benefit regular walkers and visitors alike.

“It’s a good idea to have a good solid pathway because currently walkers are degrading the paths, particularly in the winter months,” said Dan Quill from Bray.

Manchester resident David Austin, who is in Dublin for work, chose to hike up the Great Sugar Loaf after a Google search cited it as one of the best places to visit nearby.

“It reminds me a lot of the Lake District in England. It’s only 20 minutes from my hotel and it doesn’t take too long to get to the top,” said Austin, clearly happy with his discovery.

David Austin from Manchester walking on the Great Sugar Loaf Mountain in County Wicklow. Photograph: Alan Betson

Local walkers, although happy for any improvements to protect the mountain, said increased car traffic around the Great Sugar Loaf created difficulties for farmers on tractors using the roads at the weekends.

“It’s a particular problem in the summer with cars blocking the road. With these upgrades, Wicklow County Council will have to consider a traffic plan,” said one local walker.

Geoff Seymour from the Wicklow Uplands Council said that “the works will make the walking route safer and more accessible”.

“It can’t come soon enough as far as I’m concerned,” he said.

Access to the Great Sugar Loaf during repair works and habitat restoration is not expected to be closed to walkers.

“This project won’t be done quickly. It will take time and sensitivity. We don’t anticipate that the route will close during works,” said Coad.

Members of the public can view the plans for the Sugar Loaf Repair Project on Wicklow.ie/Living/consultationhub. January 29th is the closing date for submissions and observations to Wicklow County Council.