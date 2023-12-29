Convictions for wildlife crime include badger digging, disturbance of bats and hare lurching

Badger digging was among the convictions achieved in the courts for wildlife crimes in 2023. Photograph: James Warwick/Getty

The National Parks and Wildlife Service has recorded an increase of almost 40 per cent in the number of successful prosecutions for “wildlife crime” in 2023.

Convictions achieved in the courts in 2023 related to the disturbance of bats, illegal hunting including hare lurching, badger digging, damage to special areas of conservation, unlawful destruction of vegetation in hedgerows and unlawful burning of vegetation within the restricted period

There was a notable 39 per cent increase from 30 in 2022 to 43 in 2023 in cases for breaches of the Wildlife Acts, based on information supplied from the NPWS to the Chief State Solicitor’s Office.

The NPWS said the prosecutions were aided by its new Wildlife Enforcement and Nature Protection Directorate, which was set up in 2022.

Convictions included a case heard late this year at Portarlington District Court in which 11 criminal convictions and fines totalling more than €31,000 were imposed on two midlands-based men and their company. The case related to stone crushing and recycling activity within the river Barrow and river Nore special area of conservation, in Co Laois.

According to the NPWS the increased prosecutions made its message to protect nature clearly heard this year.

Minister for State for Nature and Heritage Malcolm Noonan said: “NPWS staff work throughout the country to address wildlife crime and enforcement. This issue is being taken very seriously by the State, as we have seen through increasing fines and convictions. Legislation and regulations help to protect our biodiversity, health and our future, and we must all adhere to them.”

He said “citizen reporting” was “essential” in safeguarding nature and to help prevent wildlife crime. “I would call on anyone who witnesses wildlife crime to get in touch with the NPWS or An Garda Síochána,” he added.

In addition to prosecutions, the NPWS continued targeted patrols at unannounced times, including fire patrols and unlawful hunting of hares and deer.

Niall O’Donnchú, director general of the NPWS, said the “NPWS’s work in detecting, preventing and enforcing wildlife crime was being strengthened through the recruitment of additional NPWS staff on the ground, along with training and other support for staff involved in this work and by enhanced co-operation with other enforcement authorities”.

The NPWS advises members of the public who witness a suspected environmental crime to contact their local NPWS office or to the wildlife enforcement support unit in NPWS or An Garda Síochána. Contact details are available on the NPWS website or by email to WildlifeEnforcement@NPWS.Gov.ie