Storm Elin brings high winds and orange warnings across the country

Orange and yellow wind warnings are in place in a number of counties on Saturday as Storm Elin tracks across the country.

Dublin, Wicklow and Donegal have been issued with an orange warning, with a yellow warning in place for Leinster, Connacht, Clare, Tipperary, Cavan and Monaghan.

A yellow rain warning is also in place for Co Donegal.

Met Éireann said Saturday will be very windy with sustained high westerly winds developing due to Storm Elin with some severe and damaging gusts expected.

Sunny spells and blustery showers will develop mainly over the southern half of the country. Highest temperatures will be between eight to 12 degrees.

Strong and gusty westerly winds will ease for a time on Saturday evening with mostly clear weather following for much of the night.

Rain will, however, affect northern fringes early on, and later in the night, outbreaks of rain and freshening southerly winds will move into Connacht and Munster. Lowest temperatures will be between three to seven degrees.

Overnight wet and breezy weather will quickly extend to all areas during Sunday morning, with a temporary clearance following.

However, further outbreaks of thundery rain will extend down from the northwest into the afternoon and evening.

It will turn very windy from later in the afternoon, especially in the west. Highest temperature will be between eight to 12 degrees.

Monday will begin mostly dry with crisp sunshine. However, scattered outbreaks of rain will move into the south and west, gradually extending to other areas towards the evening.