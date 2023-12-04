November was warmer and sunnier than average despite Storm Debi bringing heavy rain

Storm Debi brought high winds and rain to Dun Laoghaire in Dublin this November. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

November rain dominated much of last month but overall it was warmer and sunnier than average, new data from Met Éireann shows.

Its monthly report noted that Storm Debi and Ciarán saw large amounts of rain and damaging winds sweep across parts of Ireland with the first two thirds of November seeing Atlantic low pressure systems dominate.

That led to above average temperatures with rain or showers on most days, particularly in the West and Northwest. The final third of the month saw high pressure having more of an influence with drier and progressively cooler conditions coming in.

Storm Ciarán developed into a vigorous depression and moved from West to east, to the south of Ireland early last month.

A rapidly developing low pressure, named storm Debi, then moved across the country from southwest to northeast on the 13th and brought a “swath of very strong and damaging winds, along with widespread heavy rain”.

The low pressure stayed in control up to November 20th after which the month was relatively dry with high pressure in charge.

Most of the monthly rainfall totals across the country were below their 1981-2010 long term averages with percentage of monthly rainfall values ranging from 53 per cent at Mace Head, Co Galway to 129 per cent at Knock airport, in Co Mayo.

Monthly rainfall totals ranged from 56 per cent of its long term average at Casement Aerodrome, Co Dublin to 123 per cent at Newport, Co Mayo, where the month’s wettest day was also recorded.

The number of rain days ranged from 18 days at Roche’s Point, Co Cork to 28 days at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry.

Nearly all mean air temperatures were above their long term averages.

The month’s highest temperature was reported at Phoenix Park, Co Dublin on Saturday 18th with a temperature of 14.6 °C.

Both the month’s lowest air and grass minimum temperature were recorded on November 30th at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon. The lowest air minimum was -5.1 °C while the lowest grass minimum was -9.0 °C.

All available sunshine totals were above long term averages with the percentage of monthly sunshine values ranging from 105 per cent at Casement Aerodrome, Co Dublin to 131 per cent at Shannon Airport, Co Clare.

The highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded this month was 8.1 hours at Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford on Friday 3rd. The number of dull days ranged from 5 days at both Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford and Cork Airport to 10 days at Malin Head, Co Donegal.