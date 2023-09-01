Temperatures to hit up 25 degrees in coming days in ‘warmer than average’ spell

People attending Electric Picnic are advised to 'allow for a few heavy downpours' on Friday, although it should be 'dry for a lot of the day', Met Éireann said. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Temperatures could hit as high as 25 degrees this weekend as “warmer than average” and “predominately dry” weather hits much of the country across the weekend and into early next week, according to Met Éireann.

As music fans gather for the first day of Electric Picnic in Stradbally, Co Laois, the weather forecast for festivalgoers is generally positive for the weekend: some heavy rain on Friday but becoming drier over the weekend.

According to Met Éireann, there are showers expected to develop in the south of the country on Friday, with the possibility of these hitting Stradbally in the afternoon.

Siobhán Ryan, duty forecaster for Met Éireann, advised those attending the festival to “allow for a few heavy downpours” in a worst-case scenario but said the weather on Friday should be “dry for a lot of the day”.

Highest temperatures are expected to be between 18 and 20 degrees, with temperatures then dropping to 10 to 11 degrees on Friday night.

Saturday is expected to a mostly dry day, with low cloud, mist and fog clearing in the morning. There will be sunny spells, turning hazier later – and the chance of a few light showers. Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees are forecast. According to Met Éireann, high pressure will be “dominating” the weather, leading to the higher than usual temperatures.

Sunday will be another largely dry day with good sunny spells, with highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees, according to the forecaster.

Moving into next week, Monday is set to be a dry and mild day with plenty of sunshine, and highest temperatures of 21-25 degrees in light southeast to east or variable breezes.

Met Éireann expects good spells of sunshine on Tuesday, although there is the chance of some heavy or thundery showers. Highest temperatures are due to be 20-24 degrees generally.

The outlook further into the week is uncertain, with the high pressure set to gradually decline towards the east, allowing for some rain and showers to move in. Temperatures are expected to still hit the low 20s.

Paul Downes, an operational meteorologist at Met Éireann, said forecast models differ on next week’s outlook but a push of cooler air from the northwest will bring temperatures back down and unsettled weather towards the middle to end of the week.

“It’s quite short lived,” says Mr Downes of the upcoming good weather, “but we are looking at some nice warm temperatures for this time of year.”

According to Mr Downes, a “blocking patter” throughout the summer has ensured that high pressure remained in southern Europe over Greece, Italy and Spain. “We’ve been plagued by low pressure over the last few months and a lot of rainfall,” he said.

A number of hurricanes, tropical storms and depressions in the Atlantic were “pumping warmer air into the upper atmosphere,” said Mr Downes, “allowing high pressure to build in from the east. That’s really what is bringing this warmer spell.”

Mr Downes said that temperatures would reach the mid-20s on Tuesday, with cooler conditions likely to return from Wednesday onwards as a cold front pushes through once again. Temperatures are expected to fall back into the upper teens.

Fog is also anticipated in the early mornings this weekend but is set to clear by Tuesday, said Mr Downes.