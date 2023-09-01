Electric Picnic 2023: Friday stage times for all the top areas, access map, weather forecast and more

Billie Eilish is set to close the first day of Electric Picnic on the Main Stage. Photograph: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ABA

After much anticipation the first day of Electric Picnic 2023 has finally arrived. Here are the acts and stage times you need to know to plan your day.

What’s the weather forecast?

Have you got your wellies and raincoat? According to Met Éireann, low cloud, mist and fog on Friday morning will leave a mix of cloud and sunny spells along with heavy, slow-moving showers bringing the possibility of spot flooding. What’s a festival without a little rain? Temperatures are forecast to be between 17-20 degrees in light northeasterly or variable breezes.

Later in the evening, rainfall will become more isolated in the region, with clear spells and dry conditions on Friday night as the showers die away. Lowest temperatures on Friday night are expected to be between 8-13 degrees.

Friday stage times

Main Stage

10.45pm-midnight Billie Eilish

9-10pm Niall Horan

7.30-8.30pm King Kong Company

6.00-6.45pm Kingfishr

Electric Arena

11pm-midnight Belters Only

9.30-10.30pm Steve Lacy

8.15-9pm Wet Leg

7.00-7.45pm Jazzy

Rankin’s Wood

10.15-11.15pm Young Fathers

8.45-9.45pm Nia Archives

7.30-8.15pm Bakar

6.15-7pm MUNA

Terminus Stage

10.30pm-midnight I Hate Models

9-10.30pm 999999999

8-9pm Southstar

6.30-8pm ANSBRO

Three Music Stage

10-11pm Viagra Boys

8.45-9.30pm The Murder Capital

7-7.45pm Anna of the North

6-6.30pm Hannah Grae

Croí Stage

2.30-3:30am Bon Voyage

12.30-1:30am Meltybrains?

11pm-midnight Strange Boy x Hazey Haze

10.30-11pm Willzee & Enda Gallery

9-10pm David Keenan

7.30-8.30pm Síomha

5.30-6.30 Imelda May (poetry)

4-5pm The Bionic Rats

Salty Dog Stage

2.45-3.45am Tan And Sober Gentlemen

1.15-2.15am Secret Act

11.45pm-12.45am Cathy Davey

10.25-11.15pm Powpig

9.10-10pm Tebi Rex

7.50-8.45pm These Charming Men

6.25-7.20pm Pale Blue Eyes

5-5.55pm The Love Buzz

3.35-4.30pm The Donnys

2.20-3.15pm Racoon Jane

Casa Bacardi

10pm-2am Jayda G (JMG, Ninja Tune)

8.30-10pm Nialler9

6.30-8.30pm Efa O’Neill

4-6.30pm Alba B2B Queen Beatz

Survivor Stage

12.15-3am Global Beats DJ set: The People Ear

10.30pm-midnight Californication performed by Scustin

8.15-9.45pm Nina Simone Songbook performed by Toisín

6-7.30pm Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus performed by Tumbling Dice

4-5.15pm Ziggy Stardust Mangled Beyond Recognition by the Salty Dog No Stars

