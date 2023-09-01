Electric Picnic 2023: Friday stage times for all the top areas, access map, weather forecast and more

After much anticipation the first day of Electric Picnic 2023 has finally arrived. Here are the acts and stage times you need to know to plan your day.
What’s the weather forecast?
Have you got your wellies and raincoat? According to Met Éireann, low cloud, mist and fog on Friday morning will leave a mix of cloud and sunny spells along with heavy, slow-moving showers bringing the possibility of spot flooding. What’s a festival without a little rain? Temperatures are forecast to be between 17-20 degrees in light northeasterly or variable breezes.
Later in the evening, rainfall will become more isolated in the region, with clear spells and dry conditions on Friday night as the showers die away. Lowest temperatures on Friday night are expected to be between 8-13 degrees.
Friday stage times
Main Stage
- 10.45pm-midnight Billie Eilish
- 9-10pm Niall Horan
- 7.30-8.30pm King Kong Company
- 6.00-6.45pm Kingfishr
Electric Arena
- 11pm-midnight Belters Only
- 9.30-10.30pm Steve Lacy
- 8.15-9pm Wet Leg
- 7.00-7.45pm Jazzy
Rankin’s Wood
- 10.15-11.15pm Young Fathers
- 8.45-9.45pm Nia Archives
- 7.30-8.15pm Bakar
- 6.15-7pm MUNA
Terminus Stage
- 10.30pm-midnight I Hate Models
- 9-10.30pm 999999999
- 8-9pm Southstar
- 6.30-8pm ANSBRO
Three Music Stage
- 10-11pm Viagra Boys
- 8.45-9.30pm The Murder Capital
- 7-7.45pm Anna of the North
- 6-6.30pm Hannah Grae
Croí Stage
- 2.30-3:30am Bon Voyage
- 12.30-1:30am Meltybrains?
- 11pm-midnight Strange Boy x Hazey Haze
- 10.30-11pm Willzee & Enda Gallery
- 9-10pm David Keenan
- 7.30-8.30pm Síomha
- 5.30-6.30 Imelda May (poetry)
- 4-5pm The Bionic Rats
Salty Dog Stage
- 2.45-3.45am Tan And Sober Gentlemen
- 1.15-2.15am Secret Act
- 11.45pm-12.45am Cathy Davey
- 10.25-11.15pm Powpig
- 9.10-10pm Tebi Rex
- 7.50-8.45pm These Charming Men
- 6.25-7.20pm Pale Blue Eyes
- 5-5.55pm The Love Buzz
- 3.35-4.30pm The Donnys
- 2.20-3.15pm Racoon Jane
Casa Bacardi
- 10pm-2am Jayda G (JMG, Ninja Tune)
- 8.30-10pm Nialler9
- 6.30-8.30pm Efa O’Neill
- 4-6.30pm Alba B2B Queen Beatz
Survivor Stage
- 12.15-3am Global Beats DJ set: The People Ear
- 10.30pm-midnight Californication performed by Scustin
- 8.15-9.45pm Nina Simone Songbook performed by Toisín
- 6-7.30pm Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus performed by Tumbling Dice
- 4-5.15pm Ziggy Stardust Mangled Beyond Recognition by the Salty Dog No Stars