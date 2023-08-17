Greenhouse gas emissions in Ireland rose 5% in 2021, figures show

According to the Central Statistics Office, the increase in greenhouse gas emission is largely due to a 12 per cent rise in emissions from the industry sector. The sector emitted 1.6 million more tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent due to electricity generation in 2021.

According to the statistical body, this increase was largely due to a 12 per cent rise in emissions from the industry sector. The sector emitted 1.6 million more tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent due to electricity generation in 2021.

In a report published on Thursday, the CSO says that resident units in Ireland emitted 67.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2021, an increase of three million tonnes from 2020 when the country was in the midst of Covid-19 lockdowns. A resident unit is an economic unit such as a household or business which has engaged in economic activity for at least one year in the country.

Further CSO data reveals that the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector was responsible for 35 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions by resident units in 2021. The industry sector was responsible for 29 per cent of total emissions, households emitted 19 per cent and the service industry was the source of the remaining 17 per cent.

The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector was the source of 94 per cent of both methane emissions and nitrous oxide emissions in 2021. For the same period, industry emitted 42 per cent of the country’s total carbon dioxide emissions.

Commenting on the increase of air pollutant emissions in 2021, Clare O’Hara, statistician in the environment and climate division of the CSO, said that the emission of most air pollutants also increased in 2021.

“An increase in emissions of sulphur oxides, nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide from electricity generation was the main factor in the rise in emissions of these air pollutants,” she said. “In 2021, the household sector was the source of 77 per of carbon monoxide emissions and 58 per cent of sulphur oxide and fine particular matter emissions, while the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector was the source of 99 per cent of ammonia emissions.”

The report follows a Eurostat publication on Wednesday that said Ireland increased its greenhouse gas emissions more than any other EU country in the first three months of this year.

According to the EU’s statistical body, in the first quarter of 2023, Ireland increased its greenhouse gas emissions by 9.1 per cent compared to the same period in 2022. This left the State as one of six EU members which had not reduced its greenhouse gas emissions over that time.

According to Eurostat, alongside Ireland, only Latvia (7.5 per cent), Slovakia (1.9 per cent), Denmark (1.7 per cent), Sweden (1.6 per cent) and Finland (0.3 per cent) increased its emissions in Q1 of 2023 compared to 2022.

The largest reductions in greenhouse gases were registered in Bulgaria (-15.2 per cent), Estonia (-14.7 per cent) and Slovenia (-9.6 per cent).

A spokesman for the Department of the Environment said that the Eurostat data was “not based on the official, detailed data [for Ireland] from the Environmental Protection Agency on Ireland’s annual national greenhouse gas emissions.

“Eurostat instead uses an ‘econometric-statistical’ approach – or desktop prediction. It estimates changes in greenhouse gas emissions based on economic activity, including GDP growth, which is markedly higher in Ireland than other EU member states. It also includes emissions by all Irish resident airlines, even if the flights and emissions are outside Irish territory, for which they have reported significant increases in traffic over 2022.

“Official data from the EPA – known as inventory source data – is published periodically. EPA data aligns with UN/Inter-Governmental Panel on Climate Change [IPCC] reporting requirements. The most recent EPA report, released in July, showed that Ireland’s national greenhouse gas emissions reduced by 1.9 per cent in 2022 (compared with 2021). The Eurostat data for 2022 doesn’t align with the official (EPA) data. Official (EPA) data on greenhouse gas emissions is not yet available for Q1 of 2023.

“In any event, the latest World Meteorological Organisation and IPCC reports underline the need to cut greenhouse gas emissions – globally.

“The Government is committed to addressing greenhouse gas emissions here in Ireland. Work has commenced on the next iteration of Ireland’s Climate Action Plan – for 2024. This will update the actions, measures, policies and plans needed. It will take account of the latest emissions reports, and will accelerate and amplify our climate action.”