Rain forecast to continue as wet July shows no sign of relenting

More rain showers are expected on Sunday and into the early part of next week, Met Éireann has forecasted, as the country continues to experience unsettled weather during the wettest July in recent years.

The forecaster also warned of isolated thunderstorms in parts of country, and blustery conditions with “mostly moderate westerly winds”.

There was at least one instance of localised flooding reported on Saturday evening, with Sligo County Council having to deal with water on the R290 between the villages of Ballysadare and Colloney.

Following bad weather on Friday and Saturday, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council imposed swimming restrictions at popular bathing spots, including the Forty Foot and Seapoint Beach. The council will test water samples for possible pollution.

The Forever Young Festival – the 1980s nostalgia event taking place at Palmerstown House Estate, Co Kildare – this weekend, reopened fully on Sunday after day-ticket holders were shut out on Saturday because of safety concerns brought on by the weather.

A status yellow wind warning for coastal areas of Galway, Mayo and the offshore islands ended on Saturday evening at 9pm.

Meanwhile, other parts of Europe baked over the weekend, with temperatures expected to breach the 40 degrees mark in various Mediterranean tourist destinations. The extreme temperatures are expected to continue into next week.

In Italy, temperatures over the weekend were steady around the mid-30s, with cities such as Rome, Bologna and Florence on high alert. In Athens, Greece, the Acropolis was closed on Saturday in the wake of extreme heat.

In the Canary Islands, more than 4,000 people were evacuated on Saturday as wildfires ripped through 4,500 hectares on La Palma. Authorities said around a dozen homes were destroyed.