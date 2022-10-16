Irish Water efforts to remove manganese from Galway supply ongoing

Irish Water hopes to lift its do not consume notice in the area as soon as possible. Photograph: iStock

Irish Water is undertaking “intensive flushing and sampling” on the Spiddal public water supply in Co Galway in an effort to lift its do not consume notice as soon as possible, the utility said.

Since the middle of September more than 5,000 people have been unable to drink their tap water due to excessive levels of manganese that cannot be removed by boiling.

“Boiling the water will not reduce manganese levels and is therefore not a suitable measure to make the water safe to consume. It is especially important that mains drinking water is not given to bottle-fed infants,” Irish Water said.

Alternative water supplies in bulk tankers are in place at the following locations: Furbo Beach at Pádraicíns Seafood Bar and Restaurant, Spiddal car park (beside the bottle bank), Inverin Church, Coláiste Chamuis (across from An Pota and TG4) and the community centre in Rossaveal.

People must use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

Anthony Skeffington, regional operations manager of Irish Water, said continuing the flushing and sampling campaign had been agreed with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in recent days.

“Irish Water’s primary focus is and always will be the protection of public health and we appreciate the impact that this notice is having on our customers in Spiddal,” he said.

“We would like to reassure customers that we are working with our colleagues in Galway County Council and in consultation with the HSE [Health Service Executive] and the EPA to lift the do not consume as quickly and as safely as possible.”