Nature diary: Protecting our hedgrerows

September 1st signals the opening of hedge-cutting season and farm advisory body Teagasc has been hosting talks and demonstrations this week to encourage effective hedge cutting.

With greater awareness of the importance of hedgerows for biodiversity — they provide food for birds, small mammals and insects — and climate mitigation and adaptations (they prevent soil erosion and store carbon) it is crucial that hedgerows are not cut back too much to look neat and tidy.

Climate mitigation

Catherine Keena from Teagasc says that escaped hedges (linear woodland trees) should only be trimmed at the side and never topped while so-called topped hedges should have a side trim from a wide base to a triangular shape leaving a peak as high as possible. “This should be at least 1.5m [5ft] above ground level or top of bank and thorn saplings should be retained to mature as thorn trees,” she explains.