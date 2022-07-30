‘Herd retirement schemes’ idea raised in talks on setting carbon cuts for farmers

The issue of reducing the herd in the country has been controversial as the Coalition sought to agree emissions cuts for the farming sector. Photograph: Patrick Junker

The prospect of “herd retirement schemes” were raised during talks on setting carbon emissions ceilings for the agriculture sector, newly released documents reveal.

Green Party leader and Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan said the Department of Agriculture had agreed to draw up proposals for such schemes in a letter to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue at the end of June.

Neither the Department of Agriculture nor Environment confirmed on Friday if specific proposals to cut the national herd were ever drawn up as carbon emissions ceilings were being negotiated as part of Ireland’s efforts to tackle climate change.

The issue of reducing the herd in the country has been controversial as the Coalition sought to agree emissions cuts for the farming sector.

The final agreement which sets a target of 25 per cent cuts to the sector does not appear to include any scheme specifically aimed at cutting cattle numbers and Mr McConalogue has said “no farmer will be forced to cut their herd”.

There is a hope that cattle numbers will fall as farmers diversify into other areas with the help of planned incentives for encouraging solar power generation, anaerobic digestion to produce bio-gas, and afforestation.

However, correspondence released to The Irish Times under the Freedom of Information Act shows that Mr Ryan expected to see proposals on “herd retirement schemes” from the Department of Agriculture.

Mr Ryan mentions it in a letter he wrote to Mr McConalogue on June 30th.

Anaerobic digestion

He said: “I look forward to receiving the paper your department agreed to prepare at our meeting of 21 June, setting out costed proposals for anaerobic digestion, herd retirement schemes (with varying splits between animal type), additional forestry incentives, and changes to land management practices among others.”

Mr Ryan added: “I would very much welcome an opportunity to meet with you early next week to discuss both the economic and climate mitigation/adaptation potential of these proposals, as well as proposed land use change, and forestry targets.”

The Department of Agriculture did not respond to Irish Times queries on the matter.

This included questions on whether its officials had prepared the paper referred to by Mr Ryan; if the document would be released; and if there is consideration being given to bringing in a specific herd retirement scheme.

The Department of the Environment said similar questions should be directed to the Department of Agriculture.

It did not confirm if the other department had sent a document containing the proposals mentioned by Mr Ryan.

A spokesman said: “Minister Ryan is satisfied with the process undertaken to prepare and deliver the sectoral emission ceilings, as well as the analysis, dialogue and engagement that informed this process.”

Technological developments

He added: “Supported by continued inter-departmental engagement, various actions and measures will be developed, refined and enhanced to meet our climate objectives and emission reduction targets, including those for the agriculture sector, and they will be outlined in the next Climate Action Plan.

“This will include encouraging innovation and incorporating the latest technological developments – to support farmers to become even more sustainable and carbon-efficient.”

Mr Ryan told RTÉ Radio on Friday that Ireland would not be going the same route as the Netherlands which has sought a 30 per cent reduction of the cattle herd there.

He said measures like incentivising the use of anaerobic digesters and installing solar panels would see reductions in the herd that would also allow farmers to increase their income.

Asked it there would be compensation for farmers reducing their herds Mr Ryan replied: “No, that’s not the approach.

“I don’t think we should go down the Dutch route. I think we’re better going the way that we have decided to go.”