Ryan Tubridy returns to airwaves today after RTÉ exit

Ryan Tubridy, pictured with fellow Virgin Radio UK host Chris Evans, will start his new three-hour radio show on the station today

Ryan Tubridy will return to the airwaves this morning for the first time since exiting RTÉ last summer.

The presenter (50) begins his role on Virgin Radio UK with a new three-hour radio show from 10am. It will run from Monday to Friday and will be broadcast simultaneously on Irish airwaves on Dublin station Q102.

Tubridy previously said in a statement that the move to Virgin Radio marks a “new chapter, new city, new station, new beginnings”.

The London station, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News UK & Ireland, also features slots hosted by fellow Irishman Graham Norton and Chris Evans.

“I love radio and what a joy to be following the legendary Chris Evans every morning,” he said in the statement previously released by Virgin Radio.

In an Instagram video in recent days, Mr Tubridy said he was looking forward to the company of Irish listeners to his new show.

“As I head off to London I just want to let you know that we are going to have a wonderful new year in 2024. I can just tell from here.”

The former Late Late Show presenter will also host a “dedicated Irish weekend show” that will be shared across four Irish stations. The Ryan Tubridy Show on Sunday will air for the first time this weekend on Q102, Cork’s 96Fm, Live 95 in Limerick and LMFM in Louth and Meath, which belong to News UK’s Wireless Ireland subsidiary.

Mr Tubridy stopped presenting his weekday RTÉ Radio 1 show in late June when the broadcaster announced that, between 2017 and 2022, he had received €345,000 more in payments than was previously disclosed.

He was already the biggest earner at the broadcaster, with these extra payments bringing his income to in excess of €500,000 annually for those years.

The pause to his presenting at RTÉ was initially regarded as temporary, but last August RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst said negotiations with the host “concluded without success”.

Mr Bakhurst said “the door is not shut forever” but that there were no current plans for Mr Tubridy’s return.

Mr Tubridy said at the time he was “shocked and disappointed” by the director general’s decision to end talks.

The presenter had previously announced, in March 2023, that he was stepping down as presenter of The Late Late Show after 14 years. He presented his final show of the long-standing series in May.