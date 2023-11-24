Late Late Toy Show half-time review: Patrick Kielty is less over the top than Ryan Tubridy

Can the Late Late Toy Show thrive without Tubs? That is the question as Patrick Kielty dons an elf costume and emerges from a toy conveyor belt for the biggest night in the RTÉ calendar and the traditional starter pistol for Christmas in Ireland.

It’s an energetic opening from Kielty – though perhaps not quite the tinsel thunderstorm his predecessor whipped up each November. In place of Ryan Tubridy’s beloved Xmas jumpers, Kielty comes on dressed as Will Ferrell from Elf: tonight’s broadcast doubles as a tribute/shameless plug for the movie which marks its 20th anniversary this year (and cough, cough, is returning to cinema).

Kielty knows he cannot compete with the eyes-on-stalks jolliness Tubridy brought and doesn’t try. An opening song and dance number featuring kids from the Spotlight Stage School is less ambitious than the extravaganzas of the Tubridy era. There’s a sobering note too, as he references recent violence in Dublin.

“Given the events of the last 24 hours it is important to remember what this time year is all about,” says Kielty in his opening remarks. “And that is holding your kids extra tight this Christmas. We’re thinking of every family who needs an extra hug tonight.”

Hosting the Toy Show is Kielty’s most daunting challenge since taking over the Late Late. Tubridy’s live-wire style divided opinion. Still, nobody could deny the Toy Show was an engaging extension of his personality, combining knockabout energy with an almost manic fondness for Christmas. He was also beyond embarrassment, proudly sporting naff jumpers and delivering naff dad jokes. Could Kielty compete?

Patrick Kielty during the opening of the 2023 Late Late Toy Show. Photograph: Andres Poveda/RTÉ̇

In the run-up, the newcomer said he wasn’t trying to go toe-to-toe with Tubs. “This isn’t my show, this is the kids’ show, and this show belongs to everybody, Irish home and abroad,” the host said at a press conference. He described the Late Late as a seasonal coming together – an “Irish Thanksgiving.”

But will RTÉ give thanks at the end of Kielty’s debut Toy Show? That this year’s Toy Show should arrive accompanied by the customary hype is a testament to the regard in which it is held. The Toy Show Musical debacle, which saw RTÉ squander over €2 million on a pantomime pipe-dream, has badly damaged its brand. And yet, it has not tarnished the Toy Show itself – a reminder of its copper-plated popularity.

On the night, Kielty doesn’t quite reinvent it for a new generation. This, for better or worse, is still a thoroughly Tubridy-esque evening. But it is less over the top – a quieter Christmas from a presenter slowly, yet steadily, putting his own stamp on the Late Late.