TV guide: 12 of the best new shows to watch, beginning tonight

Ireland’s Fittest Family

Sunday, RTÉ One, 6.30pm

It’s the 11th series of the familial fitness challenge, and it’s also the first outing for new presenter Laura Fox, who will be taking over from Mairead Ronan. And there’s also a new coach in the mix: former Irish athlete Sonia O’Sullivan, who will be joining coaches Nina Carberry, Davy Fitzgerald and Donncha O’Callaghan as they help four families get through a series of terrifying challenges in a bid to win the grand prize of €15,000. The families will have to face some terrifying new challenges, including a new location: The Farm.

Time

Sunday, BBC One, 9pm

Jodie Whittaker in Time. Photograph: BBC/Sally Mais.

The first series of this prison drama starred Stephen Graham as a principled prison officer and Sean Bean as a prisoner consumed with guilt for his crime. Series two comes from a totally different perspective and stars Jodie Whittaker, Bella Ramsey and Tamara Lawrence as three women who begin their prison terms on the same day and try to have each other’s backs as they navigate this frightening new world behind bars. The series set in a fictional women’s prison is co-written by Jimmy McGovern and Helen Black.

Ireland 100: An Old Song Resung

Monday, RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Among those who contributed to this cultural event, which took place at the RDS in Dublin on October 7th, were Dermot Kennedy, Damien Dempsey and Diarmaid Ferriter. Photograph: Andres Poveda

Sure what better way to mark 100 years of the Irish State than with a big hooley featuring 100 of our most talented and insightful artists, performers, writers and speakers, coming together on stage to encapsulate a century of achievement in music, words and dance? Among those who contributed to this cultural event, which took place at the RDS in Dublin on October 7th, were Dermot Kennedy, Damien Dempsey, Diarmaid Ferriter, Tolu Makay, Síle Denvir, Paula Meehan and FeliSpeaks, with a special appearance by the London Irish Pensioners Choir.

The Gilded Age

Monday, Sky Atlantic & Now, 9pm

Welcome back to New York’s high society in the late 19th century, even more rigid and regimented than its London equivalent. There are strict codes of behaviour to follow, and rules of engagement that permeate every aspect of social life. But that’s all upended when a new generation of vulgar rich folk come on the scene, having made their fortunes in business during this boom time for industry and commerce. But the old money crowd are determined to stay in control, even though the old money is running out. Series two sees even more tensions brew between the old guard and the newly minted.

READ MORE

Banged Up

Tuesday, Channel 4

In this new reality series, seven well-known personalities voluntarily submit to the prison system for eight days to get a taste of life as a convict. Photograph: Channel 4

Hardly a day seems to go by without news of some celebrity landing in jail or up before the beak, but in this new reality series, seven well-known personalities – including EastEnders star Sid Owen, comedian and actor Tom Rosenthal and ex-MP Neil Parish – voluntarily submit to the prison system for eight days to get a taste of life as a convict. But don’t worry – they’re being locked up in a decommissioned prison, with ex-convicts and former prison guards, but they’ll still have to live by prison rules and routines.

Rolf Harris: Hiding in Plain Sight

Tuesday, ITV, 9pm

Convicted paedophile Rolf Harris died earlier this year aged 93, and this two-part documentary tells the story of how he lived a double life as a beloved entertainer and an opportunistic child molester who brazenly committed his crimes with seeming impunity, often at public events, smug in the belief that his fame and status would shield him from exposure. The programme hears from people who were targeted by Harris when they were underage, who still bear the scars and hears the full story of how he groomed his 13-year-old daughter’s close friend over several years.

How to Cook Well with Rory O’Connell

Wednesday, RTÉ One, 8pm

The celebrity chef has been teaching students how to cook like professionals for 40 years. Photograph: RTÉ

The celebrity chef has been teaching students how to cook like professionals for 40 years and in his seventh series of How to Cook Well, we hear from some of his proteges who went on to run their own successful food businesses. Then it’s on to the meat of the matter, as O’Connell shows us how to create tasty, timeless dishes with the confidence of a top chef. That’s followed by a new series of Donal Skehan: Home Cook (RTÉ One, 8.30pm), in which Skehan shares some practical tips and kitchen hacks to create delicious meals for the family.

Shetland

Wednesday, BBC One, 9pm

The acclaimed crime series returns for an eighth outing in the remote Scottish archipelago, but this time without Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Pérez. Stepping in is Ashley Jensen as Met detective Ruth Calder, who is returning to the Shetland Isles after 30 years, in pursuit of Ellen Quinn, a witness to a London gangland murder who has fled back to Shetland in fear for her life. Calder teams up with DS Alison “Tosh” McIntosh (Alison O’Donnell) to find Ellen before the gang gets to her, but numerous figures from Calder’s past re-emerge and threaten to derail her investigation.

Ear to the Ground

Thursday, RTÉ One, 7pm

This week, Dineen meets Killarney farmer and TikTok sensation Karen Moynihan, who has 65,000 followers and counting. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

The popular farming and rural affairs show is back for its 31st series, and presenter Helen Carroll is taking a short break from the programme. Stepping into the role is former presenter Maeve Quinn, who will join Daragh McCullough and Ella McSweeney as they explore the challenges and opportunities for farmers in a changing rural landscape. This week, we meet Killarney farmer and TikTok sensation Karen Moynihan, who has 65,000 followers and counting. McCulough investigates the ongoing problem of bovine TB, while McSweeney meets Robert Hogg, who is hoping to win the All Ireland Hedge Laying Championships.

Mary Makes It Easy

Thursday, BBC Two, 7.30pm

Former Great British Bake Off star Mary Berry hasn’t stopped working hard in the kitchen, and this new series is an accompaniment to her new cookery book, and will see her share her considerable expertise to help viewers create deceptively simple recipes using an array of tricks, tips and shortcuts. Berry will also be helping some celebrity friends who need a bit of help in their own kitchens, including Mel Giedroyc, Anton Du Beke, Lorraine Kelly and Michael Ball, showing them a few handy kitchen hacks to come up with famous food creations.

Beechgrove Gardens in Winter

Friday, BBC Two, 7.30pm

It’s Friday night, but work in the garden is never done, so this new four-part series is here to help you keep your own patch of heaven looking pristine even through the winter months. Presenters Carole Baxter and Scott Smith will be taking on a load of garden chores, including insulating a greenhouse to protect plants from the cold weather ahead and planing evergreens to keep borders looking lush all year round. And what to do with your dahlias now that they’ve finished flowering? Calum Clunie has all the answers. And there’s also some great advice on how to grow your plant collection for free.

Stand Up to Cancer: The Take Over

Friday, Channel 4, from 7pm

The celebrities will be out in force tonight as Stand Up to Cancer takes over Channel 4 for a night of entertainment and enlightenment and a celebration of the breakthroughs in cancer research made possible by donations from the public. Davina McCall, Adam Hills, Joe Lycett and Munya Chawawa are your hosts for a night of comedy, music and drama, including special editions of Gogglebox and the finale of Don’t Look Down featuring host Paddy McGuinness as he leads a team of celebrities on a dizzying high wire walk over the London Stadium.