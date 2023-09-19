RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta broadcaster Rónán Mac Aodha Bhuí dies aged 53

Rónán Mac Aodha Bhuí: ‘When people say they hate the Irish language, it hurts me – Irish is my entire being.’

RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta broadcaster Rónán Mac Aodha Bhuí has died aged 53.

Mr Mac Aodha Bhuí, who began working with the station in the early 1990s and who went on to become one of the country’s best-known Irish-language presenters, died at his home in Gaoth Dobhair, Co Donegal on Tuesday.

In a statement, RTÉ said he had been instrumental in bringing people to the language and culture, and to making them feel welcome within its community.

“When people say they hate the Irish language, it hurts me – Irish is my entire being,” he told The Irish Times in a 2015 interview. “We have to fight for language rights because we are under attack a lot of the time.”

READ MORE

Although born in Cork, Mr Mac Aodha Bhuí moved to Co Donegal as an infant. He began his broadcasting career in 1987, initially on pirate radio before moving to the Irish-language news on Century Radio in Dublin.

Rónán Mac Aodha Bhuí, who worked on radio and TV, won numerous awards throughout his career.

Shortly after, on RTÉ television, he worked on Scaoil Amach an Bobailín with Seán Bán Breathnach and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh, and later on Ecu! Ecu!

He later joined Raidió na Gaeltachta as presenter of their afternoon show Cois Life for three years before returning to live in Gaoth Dobhair.

His work on air spanned magazine programmes to music shows, and news, with individual shows including Barrscéalta, Cúl an Tí and Géill Slí.

In 2006 his signature show Rónán Beo aired for the first time, featuring a variety of material from interviews to live music, entertainment, news and even comedy sketches.

Among numerous awards throughout his career were the Radio Personality of the Year at the Oireachtas Festival in 2009, 2010 and 2016, and Radio Show of the Year for Rónán Beo in 2010, 2011 and 2015.

He was named Radio Personality of the Year at the Celtic Media Festival in 2011, and Rónán Beo was named Radio Series of the Year at the PPI Radio Awards in 2012 and 2018.

Both Glór na nGael and Conradh na Gaeilge presented him with special awards in the last year for his work for the Irish language.

“Rónán was unwavering in his commitment to the importance of the Irish language and the Gaelic culture,” RTÉ said.

He established An Ciorcal Craiceáilte and An Cabaret Craiceáilte, social nights that ensured communities in the Gaeltacht could have Irish-language entertainment.

RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst described the broadcaster as a passionate torch bearer for Irish language broadcasting.

“[He was] a radio pioneer whose flair for invention and innovation will influence broadcasters in any language for years to come,” he said.

Gearóid Mac Donncha of Raidió na Gaeltachta said Mr Mac Aodha Bhuí left a legacy in Irish-language broadcasting that is unsurpassed.

“We owe him a debt of gratitude for his work for this station, and for the Irish language.”

Mr Mac Aodha Bhuí is survived by his wife Bernie, daughter Fionnuala and extended family.

RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta will broadcast three special programmes over the coming day – a special edition of Barrscéalta on Wednesday, followed by special editions of Bladhaire on Thursday and Friday.