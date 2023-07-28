‘Ireland damaged a lot of its children and she was one of them’: Sinéad O’Connor’s death casts sense of shock across the airwaves

In general, Kieran Cuddihy isn’t a man to let his emotions get the better of him. The presenter of the Hard Shoulder (Newstalk, weekdays) suffuses his show with an air of knowing realism, whether the subject is rampant street crime or sporting setbacks. Occasionally, when faced with insufficiently co-operative ministers, he cracks, and his tone changes to one of exasperated incredulity. On Wednesday, however, an altogether different mood reigns in the studio, when news breaks of the death of Sinéad O’Connor.

Instantly, Cuddihy’s droll side evaporates. As he talks about the death of the Dublin singer with fellow Newstalk presenter Tom Dunne, the atmosphere isn’t so much sombre as shell-shocked. Dunne, a singer himself with indie rockers Something Happens, sounds particularly shaken – “rocked on my heels” – but in the circumstances does a commendable job in summing up O’Connor’s impact. He invokes her incandescent gifts as a vocalist, while stressing her bravery as a searing social critic and uncompromising cultural icon. “She was very open and honest about her troubles,” Dunne says, “Ireland damaged a lot of its children and she was one of them.”

Cuddihy largely sits back as Dunne reminisces, but the stunned tenor of the conversation surely chimes with the sense of disbelief felt by listeners. True, as the pair are joined by journalist Pat Carty, it would be nice to hear a woman’s perspective on the fearlessly feminist singer, but given the short notice, it’s a quibble. Cuddihy, like the rest of us, sounds like he’s trying to process it all, testament to O’Connor’s immense stature. (Later that evening, on the Tom Dunne Show, the eponymous presenter expands on his Cuddihy contributions, playing music from throughout Sinéad’s career while sharing poignant reflection and fond anecdote: “It’s too raw to take on board,” Dunne says. It’s a wonderful, heartfelt tribute.)

O’Connor’s death happens in a week already groaning with grim developments, in what’s supposed to be the holiday season. Though with the airwaves dominated by reports of urban violence in Ireland and raging infernos in Greece, deciding whether to stay put or go abroad seems as appealing a choice as the frying pan or the fire.

Following the previous week’s attack on an American tourist in Dublin’s north inner city, Cuddihy continues to track the story, largely through the prism of law and order. On Monday, he hears reporter John Crosby speak to an audibly distressed worker in the Talbot St area, who describes a daily ordeal of “spitting, pushing, hitting, kicking”. Discussions with guests such as retired Garda inspector Tony Gallagher and former Dublin GAA footballer Ger Brennan offer varying perspectives, but all agree there aren’t enough gardaí on the ground.

It’s an opinion shared by two north inner-city women encountered by indefatigable vox popper Henry McKean on Tuesday’s show, though they sound more exercised by tales of pickpocketing Romanians than marauding local youths. That said, the women display a bracing candour about everything, even describing their beloved neighbourhood as “piggy dirty”. It’s fair to say none of Cuddihy’s items will be mined for Fáilte Ireland campaigns any time soon.

The presenter doesn’t give way to dystopian pessimism, however. He looks out for potential solutions, though his wryly pragmatic tone suggests he’s not overly hopeful. Similarly, his coverage of the Government’s plan to publicly fund assisted human reproduction (AHR) for couples acknowledges the positives, while highlighting the fact that some – single people, parents of one child – are excluded. With mother and former IVF patient Stephanie McNamara having decried such social criteria earlier on the show (“There has to be equity with our health service”), it seems the Coalition has snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

As we understandably focus on our local sorrows, Philip Boucher-Hayes reminds us that things are set to hot up everywhere

When Cuddihy lines up Health Minister Stephen Donnelly for a grilling, however, the politician performs creditably. Tempering his technocratic boosterism with realism, Donnelly concedes limits to the plan, calling it a first step. Unable to land a blow, Cuddihy attempts to pin down his guest on policing issues, only for the Minister to duck by saying such matters are beyond his brief. At this point, the host’s frustration boils over. “I asked you about education and you talked about Deis schools,” he blurts, but to no avail.

Ultimately, Cuddihy is most effective when his informed style is underpinned by an attitude of resigned amusement, as when he muses on the defeat of his native Kilkenny in the All-Ireland hurling final. Cuddihy thinks that his country did “as much as could be expected from them” against a brilliant Limerick team who overcame Kilkenny’s bright start. “What little hope I was clinging to ebbed away,” the host remarks. But in a difficult week for Irish life, Cuddihy’s laconic observations on such joyful sporting occasions are to be valued.

As for the wildfires across the holiday destinations of southern Europe, Philip Boucher-Hayes, guest host on Today with Claire Byrne (RTÉ Radio 1, weekdays), provides analysis while setting events in wider context. He hears first-hand accounts of the Corfu fires from Irish Times journalist Ronan McGreevy, who’s vacationing on the island, and gets some practical advice from travel writer Eoghan Corry. But when the host, who’s previously produced a documentary series on climate change, wonders if the aviation industry is ignoring “the elephant in the room” – its contribution to global warming – Corry says one has to be cautious about tying weather events to broader global shifts. “Not in this case you don’t,” Boucher-Hayes retorts sharply.

As if to emphasise his interest in the issue, the presenter offers other quietly alarming environmental items, whether talking to Dr Cara Augustenborg of UCD about Ireland failing to reach emission reduction targets or discussing the need to future-proof Irish homes for overheating. As we understandably focus on our local sorrows, Boucher-Hayes reminds us that things are set to hot up everywhere.