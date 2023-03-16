‘It has been a privilege’: Ryan Tubridy to step down from Late Late Show

RTÉ has announced that Ryan Tubridy to step down from Late Late Show.

The broadcaster said he would be stepping down from the Friday night television programme at the end of the current season.

Tubridy will present his final Late Late Show on Friday 26th May on RTÉ One. He will continue to present his radio show on weekday mornings on RTÉ Radio 1.

RTÉ has not yet made any decision regarding the next presenter of the Late Late Show. It says announcement will be made later in the summer.

Tubridy said: “It has been a privilege to host the national institution that is the Late Late Show for the last 14 years. I want to thank the tremendous teams of producers, researchers, crew and executives who have done the hard work to keep the show on the road over the years. Many have become dear friends. Also, to the viewers, I am so grateful for the loyalty you have shown to the Late Late Show, week in, week out.

“Not only did you raise €30 million for Irish charities including over €15 million for children’s charities all over the island that are particularly close to my heart, but you showed incredible generosity of spirit for which I am profoundly grateful. I was often touched by the kind comments of viewers stopping me on the street or at the supermarket on a Saturday to say ‘thank you’ or ‘well done’ for highlighting an issue that affected them or their families on the previous night’s show. Go raibh maith agaibh. And finally, to my family who stood by me every day of every week, year in, year out. To my daughters especially, they put up with so much and I am as grateful to them as I am awestruck by them.”

RTÉ Director-General, Dee Forbes said: “I would like to thank Ryan and acknowledge his enormous commitment to the Late Late Show during the seven years I have had the privilege to work with him. The Late Late Show is a TV phenomenon at home and abroad which continues to hold a special place in Irish life and Ryan can take enormous credit for that. He had big shoes to fill, but he has made the show his own over the past fourteen years. The transformation of the Late Late Toy Show into a national event celebrating Irish children and the most popular television programme in Ireland every year is testament to his talents as a broadcaster and his ability to create a unique connection with children and audiences all over Ireland, and beyond. There are so many great memories and special moments to look back on, and more to come, which we will rightly celebrate in the months ahead.”

RTÉ's Director of Content, Jim Jennings said: “Ryan has been a fantastic custodian of the Late Late Show for the last fourteen years and I know that our audiences will join me in thanking him for his years of hard work and dedication in delivering really stand out shows on Friday nights. Having worked closely with Ryan over the years, I know, first hand, his passion for The Late Late Show. I look forward to continuing our work with Ryan on his radio show and discussing future projects with him.”

Looking back Tubrudy said: “As I reflect on my time at the helm, I realise that we experienced extraordinary times as a country in that period. During the pandemic particularly, the viewing figures bear testament to the fact that many families across Ireland tuned in as we tried to make sense of it all. In a time of massive disruption and fragmentation of media and fake news, trust matters and I hope The Late Late Show offered that over the years. I will especially miss the annual chaos of The Toy Show and while millions of viewers got to see the thousands of children who made it onto the live show, I saw lots more hopeful singers, messers, dancers and musicians at auditions throughout the country. Suffice to say, I am incredibly positive about and hopeful for the next generation and the contribution they will make to this country.”

“I will continue on the radio show which I love and will talk about other projects in the future that will embrace my love of books, history and Ireland but that’s for another day. For now, we have exciting plans for the remaining shows this season. Stay tuned,” he said.

More to follow