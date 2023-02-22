Dave Fanning moving on from 2FM after 44 years

Dave Fanning has been a mainstay on 2FM since the station’s launch as RTÉ Radio 2 in 1979. Photograph: Marc O’Sullivan

Dave Fanning’s remarkable longevity as one of the mainstays at 2FM is coming to an end as he is quitting his weekend show.

Fanning (66) has been a mainstay on radio station since the station’s launch as RTÉ Radio 2 in 1979. His was the soundtrack for generations of Irish young people beginning with his night time Dave Fanning Show.

He also showcased many demos from up and coming acts, a frequent landmark on the road to an album deal for many Irish artists.

Radio: If you're going to run off at the mouth, do it like Dave: with flair and perception

In an Instagram post, Fanning said he was stepping back from his weekend show on 2FM though he will continue his long tradition of debuting U2′s albums. On the St Patrick’s Friday there will be a U2 special to mark the release of the band’s 40 year retrospective. He will also be making an appearance on 2FM on bank holiday weekends.

Instead Fanning will host a podcast on the RTÉ Radio Player and present a new music show on the digital channel RTÉ Gold.

He will not be short of work with his Fanning at Whelan’s series on Virgin Media Television too on the television.

The Head of RTÉ 2FM, Dan Healy described Fanning as a “cultural leader” in Ireland and his move to digital is “smart and also no surprise.

Mr Healy added: “This is an exciting time for Dave and for RTÉ and his unique voice and personality will continue to engage audiences on new platforms.

“No statement from me would accurately describe the role Dave has had in curating and being at the leading edge of culture in Ireland, never mind what he achieved for 2FM. I am thrilled that Dave will continue to be an important part of RTÉ.”