Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan: First photographs of Neighbours reunion

Kylie Minogue has stepped back into the mechanic’s overalls of her Neighbours character, Charlene Mitchell, in first-look photos from the show’s forthcoming finale. She and Jason Donovan will reprise their roles as Charlene and Scott Robinson as the Australian soap comes to an end after 37 years on screen.

Pictures from on set show them laughing and embracing, with Minogue wearing denim overalls of the sort beloved by her character and Donovan sporting a check shirt and jeans. Feisty mechanic Charlene was often seen wearing the practical outfit, and it became her calling card among fans. A second image shows them leaning against the bonnet of a car, with Donovan kissing his on-screen lover on the forehead.

Minogue shared the images with her 2.4 million Instagram followers and wrote: “Now we’re back together.”

Neighbours: Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue reunited on the set of the Australian soap opera. Photograph: PA

Donovan posted a photo of the street sign for Ramsay Street signed by him and his costar, as well as a snap of the cover of his script. He wrote: “So good to be back with this absolute legend @kylieminogue.”

Neighbours, which first aired in 1985 and follows the lives of those living and working in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough, shot its final scenes in early June. It is ceasing production after failing to secure new funding since being dropped by its broadcaster earlier this year. The final two episodes will air on RTÉ2 on Tuesday, August 2nd, and Wednesday, August 3rd.

Donovan and Minogue, who are both 54, played Scott and Charlene until their departures in 1989 and 1988 respectively. Their wedding episode, from 1987, was watched by tens of millions of viewers around the world.

The soap also launched the careers of Hollywood stars such as Margot Robbie and Liam Hemsworth.

The Memento star Guy Pearce, who started his career playing Mike Young in the soap, is also reprising his role for the finale. Joining them will be Peter O’Brien, who appeared in the show’s first episode as Shane Ramsay, as well as Ian Smith, who played Harold Bishop, Mark Little, who played Joe Mangel, and Paul Keane, who played Des Clarke.

Among those returning from the 2000s are Chris Milligan, who played Kyle Canning, Morgan Baker as Callum Rebecchi, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, who played Izzy Hoyland, and James Mason as Chris Pappas.