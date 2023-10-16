Arctic Monkeys in Dublin: Top class performance from one of the best live acts this side of the millennium

Alex Turner could do with taking some lessons on crowd interaction from his buddy Miles Kane. Photograph: Tom Honan

Arctic Monkeys

3Arena, Dublin

★★★★★

Better late than never. Only a few months after the precautionary cancellation of their Marlay Park show before headlining Glastonbury, Arctic Monkeys are back on our shores for a string of shows in Dublin and Belfast.

Frontman Alex Turner’s bout with laryngitis seemingly did little to affect the Sheffield lads’ performance at Worthy Farm but Irish fans were likely still feeling a little shortchanged – until Sunday night in the 3Arena, at least.

Opening act Miles Kane played his part well. Given that his and Turner’s side project, The Last Shadow Puppets, shares much of its DNA with Monkeys’ and Kane’s solo material, it’s little surprise the crowd hopped on-board straight away.

Kane’s personality-filled and energetic set warmed up the room just right. He was there to enjoy himself just as much as the crowd were. His new song One Man Band – from the new record of the same name – was particularly well received.

READ MORE

Alex Turner crooned through Sculptures of Anything Goes to open their set. Photograph: Tom Honan

Kane’s ability as a frontman is on par with his guitar playing. Each song sounds like its writing began with the guitar riff, many of them the foundation of the hook, with the rest of the instruments falling naturally into place. This combination makes for an indie sound that, while a bit familiar, is always entertaining.

Wearing his vintage Irish soccer jersey was a nice touch, too.

[ The Guide: The events to see, the shows to book and the ones to catch before they end ]

After an elongated intermission, Turner crooned through opening track Sculptures of Anything Goes, from their most recent album The Car, on a classy art deco style stage before drummer Matt Helders threw the set headfirst into Brianstorm and Snap Out of It.

Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High? and Arabella then came back to back for two of the biggest reactions of the night.

Cornerstone and The View from the Afternoon took some of the (slightly) older audience members back to their memories of the band’s earliest work.

Alex Turner spoke disappointingly, but apparently not unusually, little during the set. Photograph: Tom Honan

“Are we enjoying ourselves?” Turner asked the crowd who respond with ear-splitting screams. He spoke disappointingly, but apparently not unusually, little during the set. He kept, however, moving across the stage, either crooning over the newer material or switching between lead and rhythm guitar parts on older songs.

Towards the end of the set, the band were joined by a sublime string section for 505, Do I Wanna Know? and Body Paint.

“We’re back for some more,” from Turner kicked off a powerful encore that cemented a top class performance from the band that really was worth the wait.

[ Oldest rockers in town: The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Debbie Harry and 12 other classic acts still going strong ]

Even with their contemporary polished image, a stark contrast to their early days of trainers and hoodies, Arctic Monkeys are far from afraid of revisiting their extensive back catalogue.

'Are we enjoying ourselves?' Alex Turner asked the crowd who respond with ear-splitting screams. Photograph: Tom Honan

Towards the end of the set, the band were joined by a sublime string section for 505, Do I Wanna Know? and Body Paint. Photograph: Tom Honan

A powerful encore cemented a top class performance that really was worth the wait. Photograph: Tom Honan

Even with their polished image, Arctic Monkeys are far from afraid of revisiting their extensive back catalogue. Photograph: Tom Honan

Sunday night’s set spanned almost 20 years of work from the group with the encore including 2022′s Hello You, 2006′s I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor and 2013′s R U Mine?

Turner could do with taking some lessons on crowd interaction from his buddy Kane but there’s few marks to be noted against a group that have turned into one of the best live acts this side of the millennium.