First Aid Kit at Collins Barracks: Sisters’ spellbinding happy-sad harmonies go down a storm

Four thousand fans are packed into the courtyard of Collins Barracks, by the Liffey in Dublin, on a glorious night to hear the terrific songs and spellbinding harmonies of Johanna and Klara Söderberg, aka First Aid Kit. They open with Angel, from last year’s fifth studio album, Palomino, which, mourning a relationship on the verge of collapsing, is the perfect amuse-bouche for the Swedish sisters’ brand of lovelorn folk.

They are visibly moved by the rapturous applause. “Wow, it’s been five years since we’ve been in Ireland, and we’re so excited,” Klara says. “This is a song about appreciating these moments called Stay Gold.” The title track of their third album encourages us to cherish every moment. “What if to love and be loved is not enough?” they ask. “What if I fall and I can’t bear to get up? Oh, I wish for once we could stay gold.”

The song neatly illustrates their singularity. About halfway into this wistful, melancholic track they expertly orchestrate a breakdown, which is met by enthusiastic clapping. Precious few acts playing outdoors would be capable of expressing vulnerability and yearning so effectively in a crowd-pleasing folk pop song.

Johanna dedicates Everybody’s Got to Learn to her young daughter. “You’re gonna tell me how much you hate me, someday,” Johanna sings. “And l’Il watch as the world leads you astray.”

The idea of First Aid Kit as a wholesome duo of smiling Swedish sisters is a cliche that dates back to their emergent years as teenagers. As they creep into their 30s, their songs embrace life from all angles. Klara jokes that when they sat down to write and record Palonino, they wanted to make a happy album after their break-up record, Ruins. She says they failed in that, instead making yet another “happy sad” album.

They play another of its highlights, Wild Horses II, which posits a question: who performed the best version of Wild Horses, the Rolling Stones or Gram Parsons and the Flying Burrito Brothers? There are no prizes for guessing that the Söderbergs are on Team Parsons rather than Team Mick and Keith. Gram again receives a nod in a warm tribute to their heroes entitled Emmylou. She, Parsons and Johnny Cash are all immortalised in this stirring hit.

First Aid Kit close their set with their signature song, My Silver Lining. The sisters exquisitely harmonise for one more parting glass, their voices filling up the courtyard and sending everyone home happy.