Oasis reunion on the cards as Liam and Noel Gallagher tease Tuesday announcement

Noel and Liam Gallagher: the brothers have teased an unexpected comeback. Photograph: Zak Hussein/PA Wire

An Oasis reunion could be on the cards as both Liam and Noel Gallagher have fuelled speculation ahead of an announcement on Tuesday morning.

The brothers have teased an unexpected comeback after sharing a post on their social media accounts as well as the band’s website.

Both brothers posted a short clip in the font and style of the band’s logo which reads: “27.08.24″, before then reading: “8am.”

Formed in the 1990s, the band became household names with hits such as Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger and Stop Crying Your Heart Out.

They broke up in 2009, reportedly following a fight backstage at a concert in Paris, before venturing into their solo careers.

Liam has fuelled the rumours by offering some tongue-in-check responses to fans who have flooded him with messages asking for confirmation.

After the Times posted the article on X, formerly Twitter, a fan said Heaton Park is a “terrible venue for concerts”, with Liam responding: “See you down the front.”

When another asked when the reunion dates will be announced, he replied: “Next Friday.”

The rocker also tweeted on Sunday morning that he “never did like that word FORMER”.

Reunion rumours have stretched as far back as 2009, but have ramped up recently as the age-old feud seems to have softened.

Liam has been touring the UK this summer on his Definitely Maybe tour to celebrate the 30 years since its release in 1994.

Noel has been notably absent from the concerts, but during a show in Cardiff Liam made a point of dedicating Half The World Away to his “little brother”, saying he is “still playing hard to get”.

Liam also played a host of Oasis hits during his headline performance at Leeds Festival on Friday night, and is set to top the bill on Sunday for its sister event in Reading.

Speculation is now rampant that Tuesday’s announcement will set out plans for the brothers to tour in 2025 with a headline slot at Glastonbury also on the cards.