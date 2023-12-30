2024 in music: 20 Irish acts you’ll be hearing a lot more of over the next 12 months

Boy M5

Boy M5 began as a solo music project for Kyle O’Neill (who, when he isn’t writing, rehearsing, recording or performing, is head honcho at the Brú Lab coffee shop in Letterkenny, Co Donegal), but the nature of the multi-instrumentalist’s later songs prompted a rethink. Cue the decision to bring other musicians into the fold and to approach music in a more textured way, on a trip from covering songs by Dermot Kennedy to writing eminently appealing pop-rock tunes such as Roar by the Shore, Mountains, Bob, and Tell Me. The band have now attracted the attention of the producers of Radio X’s Chris Moyles Show, which with any luck will mean they’re so busy in 2024 that they’ll barely have the time to wake up and smell the coffee that their lead singer is so good at brewing.

Muireann Bradley

At the age of 13, the Co Donegal folk and blues guitarist, singer and songwriter Muireann Bradley was signed by the US record label Tompkins Square. Four years later, having developed her craft during the pandemic, Bradley releases her debut album, I Kept These Old Blues, this month. The first single from the album is a cover of Richland Woman Blues (a traditional blues song made much better known by Mississippi John Hurt); the remaining tracks are renditions of songs that were mostly written before Bradley’s parents were born. The clinchers are the skill of the young guitarist’s playing and the way she applies herself.

Cascando

Cascando

The music of this Limerick roots-rock band is deeply anchored in the 1960s – it’s the way they fashion something new from legacy music that enthrals. Songs such as A Few Blue Words for the Wise could be a Monkees out-take, while their latest single, Jimmy Boy, comes across like an intimate relationship between Creedence Clearwater Revival and Love (replete with a flute solo from The Bonk’s Dan Walsh). An EP, In Absence of Trees, is imminent, so keep those ears open.

Chubby Cat

Chubby Cat, aka Cat Doran, has been prowling the edge of the mainstream for a couple of years; her inclusion on RTÉ 2FM’s Rising 2024 list is a sure sign that 2024 is going to see her stake a claim in the areas of layered electropop, lusty R&B and finger-licking rap. The Cork artist certainly has the songs, with tracks such as Big Dog Barking, Ache, Not a Vibe, Kissin’ in the Valley-O, and Slipping proof that this top cat knows where it’s at.

Dáwna

Dáwna

His performances at Whelan’s Ones to Watch at the start of 2023 meant Dáwna spent much of this year fending off attention from agents, promoters and managers. A bonus was his Mythology EP, from which he had two number ones on the Irish iTunes charts: the title track and Odyssey. The music lies in the territories of Dermot Kennedy, Lewis Capaldi and Ed Sheeran, so if bold statements underscored with heartfelt emotions – as displayed on the Tipperary man’s latest single, Did You Ever – are your thing, then dock alongside pronto.

The Fae

Once again, BBC Radio 6 Music has had its ears tuned to Ireland, particularly to The Fae. Chloe Corcoran, Jordan Crawford and Emma Hempton began writing and recording in early 2022, and by early 2023 they knew the stars had aligned. Their debut single, Chloe (which references a relationship mishap experienced by their drummer and vocalist), pushed open music-industry doors to the extent that tracks on their most recent EP, Bloodrush, have reached more than 50,000 streams on Spotify. True, such numbers won’t buy the band a wet weekend in Bray, but the omens are very positive.

Faoi Bhláth

Étáin Collins has more strings to her bow than finely honed alt-pop. The Meath singer-songwriter’s work is influenced by her passion for community music – she participated in Music & Health Ireland’s Music in Healthcare project for young music graduates so she could to improve her practice as a healthcare musician – and by her ambitions for providing platforms for emerging musicians. As Faoi Bhláth, Collins has been releasing music for almost three years; she gained a boost in 2023 with the release of her debut EP, Hymnus, which, she says, explores themes of “femininity, Irishness, violence and innocence, power and faith”.

Honas

Honas. Photograph: Gian Carlos Maitelli

If Everyday Life, which Hugh O’Neill released just over a month ago, as his debut single, isn’t one of those bee’s-knees kind of pop songs then we don’t know what to say. O’Neill, aka Honas, spent some of his early years in South America; when he returned home to Sligo he mixed and matched his experiences with quality earworm songwriting. Everyday Life will be followed by further single releases and a debut album on Mount Silver Records.

Sadhbh Keane

Sadhbh Keane

Sadhbh Keane may still busk on Grafton Street, but recording studios are now becoming her second home. The Dublin teenager, whose songs effortlessly highlight a maturity beyond her age, displayed a nifty talent at delivering smart acoustic pop songs with decent lyrics on her 2023 debut EP, Passion + Paper. (Anyone who can rhyme “pandemic” with “academic” is okay in my book.) Expect more of the same in 2024.

KhakiKid

KhakiKid

Growing pains, identity issues, inner turmoil: we’ve all been there. But KhakiKid (aka Abdu Huss) manages to corral his thoughts on these and other important concerns better than most. NME has hailed the 22-year-old alt-hip-hop artist from Walkinstown as “Ireland’s next great rap hero”, but, hype aside, there is no doubt that KhakiKid’s mix of hip hop, jazz grooves and collaborative strategies will bring him out of Ireland and into the wider music-loving community. Having BBC Radio 1’s Jack Saunders in his corner helps, of course. Irish radio? That’s hilarious.

[ KhakiKid: ‘The 2000s in Ireland was a horrible place. You’d get called the P-word every single day’ ]

Leo Miyagee

Leo Miyagee

Zimbabwe-born, Belfast-based Leo Miyagee isn’t the newest kid on the block, but he has been making such a name for himself that we reckon it won’t be too long before far more people know his name. He emerged as part of Northern Ireland’s growing batch of rap artists (which also include the now immensely popular Kneecap), having grown up listening to the likes of African gospel, Nas, Kendrick Lamar, Erykah Badu, Marvin Gaye and the Isley Brothers. The release in 2023 of his six-track EP, Camus, is further reason to keep your ears perked and your interest piqued.

Morgana

Morgana MacIntrye might sound like a new name to many Irish music lovers, but they probably already know her as half of Saint Sister. With that duo on temporary hiatus, Morgana hasn’t allowed the grass to grow under her boots. The snippets of songs we have heard (including the soft sonic caress of A Car Lot in Montana) augur well for a solo album scheduled for release soonish.

Qbanaa

Qbanaa

With a name that references her Cuban background, Qbanaa uses her intuitive blend of South American music and soul/R&B to create some of the most languorous pop tunes you’ll hear this year. The Dubliner’s 2023 EP, Rise Above, features textbook summery fare such as Creative Perfection Pt 1 and Set Me Free Pt 2, while tracks such as Mundo en Mis Manos/World in My Hands and Truth and Desire simmer with bilingual R&B-based bliss. No surprise that Qbanaa is on RTÉ 2FM’s Rising 2024 list.

Rudy

Rudy Anna Kelly began as a solo act performing at a rake of venues in Dublin and beyond, cutting her artistic teeth in front of audiences that, as in the way of these things, were by turns attentive and apathetic. Two songs in particular that the singer-songwriter released in 2023 – Stevie and Lily Pad – paved the way for a profile bump. Think a sonic nod towards Cocteau Twins and The Sundays, with a lyric style influenced by the likes of Paddy McAloon.

Ruth Mac

Ruth Mac. Photograph: Naomi Phillips

The Berlin-based Galwegian songwriter Ruth MacMahon has spent the past few years getting used to having her music – which comprises significant themes complemented by a deft but not too fussy fusion of old-school folk and noughties rock – more appreciated than it has ever been. Over the past few months, Ruth Mac has played in Ireland more regularly (most notably as part of Ireland Music Week, and a headline show in Dublin’s Workman’s Club), but 2024 will see her creative reach stretch further afield with new work.

Strabe

Why is it that some Irish groups have been around for three or four years yet few people you chat with about music have heard of them? Or that some groups have one song on Spotify that has clocked up more than 12 million streams? That’s the issue around the duo of Angelica Black and Emmet Carey, who began to write songs together after meeting at Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, including that Spotify dance-pop blockbuster, Best Worst Year. Now based in London, Strabe recently released their debut album, How Our Love Grows. If you’re fan of sad-happy-sad electropop banger artists such as Robyn and Romy, then step up to the plate.

Sweetlemondae

Sweetlemondae jumped into a larger frame in 2023 when her song Turn the World became the official track to RTÉ’s coverage of the Fifa Women’s World Cup. (She also dedicated it to the Republic of Ireland women’s team.) The South Africa-born, Galway-based rapper started singing at the age of 15 but didn’t take things to another level until a few years ago, when, influenced by female rappers such as Little Simz, 070 Shake, Kehlani and Coi Leroy, she uploaded songs to YouTube, with impressive audience-reach results. Her latest track, Gimme a Reason, is proof positive that this rapper (with a law degree, no less) needs to be taken seriously.

Virgins

Virgins

Virgins once had a revolving-door policy that the Belfast-based band’s original mainstay, Michael Smyth, was quite happy to be in control of – until he chanced upon a few musicians that made his already layered songs sound even better. The doors are now locked and bolted, and Smyth is in a better band because of it. The additional and now steady membership includes David Sloan (guitar), James Foy (drums), Brendy McCann (bass) and Rebecca Dow (vocals). The band’s USP is majestic shoegaze/postrock bolstered by the combined force of instruments and vocals.

Winnie Ama

Winnie Ama

As a child, Winnie Ama was first moved by the power of music via her sisters’ choral singing. As she got older she began to post her original songs on social media – and over the past two years the uptake has been astonishing, with tracks such as Here I Go, Get On You and Wide Open staking the Belfast-born future-soul artist’s claim as forging links between her and classic soul/R&B artists such as Nina Simone and Amy Winehouse. Yep – that good.

Ro Yourell

Ro Yourell

You’re possibly not familiar with the name, but many would know the band Ro Yourell had noticeable success with: Delorentos. With that band now on extended hiatus, Yourell picks up the pace with solo work that rings with intimacy and compassion. His 2023 singles, Freedom and How My Heart Beats, bear the hallmarks of a fully accomplished and perceptive songwriter. You want more? A solo album is due in 2024. Happy now? So you should be.