Electric Picnic 2023 day two in pictures: breakfast baps, yoga and a wedding proposal

Abigail Meredith from Ballintubbert, Co Laois, on the second day of Electric Picnic at Stradbally, Co Laois. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Friday night’s glitter and excitement around the performances of Billie Eilish and Niall Horan gave way fluffy pyjamas, breakfast baps, yoga and a wedding at the inflatable church, as festivalgoers basked in the sunshine of an Indian summer on day two of Electric Picnic.

Emma Burke from Wicklow enjoying ice-cream on the second day of Electric Picnic at Stradbally. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

The Croí wellness area on the second day of Electric Picnic 2023. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Yoga in full flow at Electric Picnic. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Mark and Daniel Sheridan from Raheny, Dublin, relaxing at Electric Picnic. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Jojo Clune, Claire Farrell, Caolàn Mc Gorman and Zara Beattie from Wicklow, Roscommon and Mayo enjoying a nordic spa. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Clare Campbell, Mairead Campbell, Michelle Campbell and Caroline Doyle from Longford on the second day of Electric Picnic 2023. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Anne Costgan and Jonathan Flynn from Athy. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Tadhg Pyne and Caroline Kenny from Clare and May. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Festivalgoers relaxing on day two of Electric Picnic 2023. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Jane Deere and Aoife Hayes from Limerick. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Getting married at Electric Picnic's Inflatable Church: Louise Byrne (bride), Stephen Hennessy (groom) and Sarah Byrne (maid of honour), from Clare and Cork. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Vincent McWilliams, Adam Carolan and Jeff Fontaine. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Claire Brennan from Shankill, Co Dublin, with hair art by Roisin Walsh. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Cian Ducrot playing the Main Stage on day two of Electric Picnic 2023. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Fans sing along to Cian Ducrot playing the Main Stage. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times