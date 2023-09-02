Music

Electric Picnic 2023 day two in pictures: breakfast baps, yoga and a wedding proposal

Festivalgoers woke to the sunshine of an Indian summer on day two of Electric Picnic

Abigail Meredith from Ballintubbert, Co Laois, on the second day of Electric Picnic at Stradbally, Co Laois. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Sat Sep 2 2023 - 17:58

Friday night’s glitter and excitement around the performances of Billie Eilish and Niall Horan gave way fluffy pyjamas, breakfast baps, yoga and a wedding at the inflatable church, as festivalgoers basked in the sunshine of an Indian summer on day two of Electric Picnic.

Emma Burke from Wicklow enjoying ice-cream on the second day of Electric Picnic at Stradbally. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

The Croí wellness area on the second day of Electric Picnic 2023. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Yoga in full flow at Electric Picnic. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Mark and Daniel Sheridan from Raheny, Dublin, relaxing at Electric Picnic. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Jojo Clune, Claire Farrell, Caolàn Mc Gorman and Zara Beattie from Wicklow, Roscommon and Mayo enjoying a nordic spa. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Clare Campbell, Mairead Campbell, Michelle Campbell and Caroline Doyle from Longford on the second day of Electric Picnic 2023. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Anne Costgan and Jonathan Flynn from Athy. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Tadhg Pyne and Caroline Kenny from Clare and May. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Festivalgoers relaxing on day two of Electric Picnic 2023. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Jane Deere and Aoife Hayes from Limerick. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Getting married at Electric Picnic's Inflatable Church: Louise Byrne (bride), Stephen Hennessy (groom) and Sarah Byrne (maid of honour), from Clare and Cork. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Vincent McWilliams, Adam Carolan and Jeff Fontaine. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Claire Brennan from Shankill, Co Dublin, with hair art by Roisin Walsh. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Cian Ducrot playing the Main Stage on day two of Electric Picnic 2023. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Fans sing along to Cian Ducrot playing the Main Stage. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Nell Mescal performing on the Three Music stage on Saturday at Electric Picnic. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

