Taylor Swift tickets: Ticketmaster France forced to pause sales, UK sales from €66-€775

Tickets for Taylor Swift’s three Dublin dates in 2024, on June 28th, 29th and 30th in the Aviva stadium, are set to go on sale through Ticketmaster on Thursday, July 20th, from 11am. Photograph: Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet/New York Times

Ticketmaster France was forced to pause the sale of tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour on Tuesday amid website issues. In a post on Twitter, Ticketmaster France said some customers “may be having issues with the site this morning – we are working on it and will let you know”. About an hour later the company then posted that ticket sales had been “put on hold” and customers would be notified of a new on-sale time as soon as possible.

Irish fans will be hoping for no such hiccups when sales open for the star’s three Dublin dates in 2024, on June 28th, 29th and 30th in the Aviva Stadium. These are set to go on sale through Ticketmaster on Thursday, July 20th, from 11am.

The halting of ticket sales in France comes after Ticketmaster apologised to “Swifties” last year when its website was overwhelmed by demand for Swift’s US tour dates. “It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse,” Swift said in an Instagram statement at the time.

Certains d'entre vous peuvent rencontrer des problèmes avec le site ce matin - nous y travaillons et vous tiendrons au courant. — Ticketmaster.fr (@TicketmasterFR) July 11, 2023

This week the first batch of tickets for Swift’s 2024 UK tour went on sale, with thousands attempting to secure their seats.

READ MORE

Fans who pre-ordered the US pop star’s latest album Midnights from Swift’s official store were given early access, with tickets for London and Edinburgh on sale from Monday morning.

Thousands of people are said to have joined the queue online, with some using social media to complain about technical problems while attempting to snap up tickets.

The official UK Ticketmaster Twitter account said: “ATTENTION: @taylorswift13 FANS. If you’re trying to access a presale please only use one device at a time.

“Close down all browsers/tabs, clear cookies and ensure you are following the correct presale link sent via email.”

[ Waiting for news on Taylor Swift tickets is the stadium pop version of the Hunger Games ]

In advance of the sale, the ticket site issued advice on how to avoid disappointment, telling fans a ticket link will be emailed with a unique code if they’re selected, but tickets are “first-come first-served while supplies last”.

According to posts on social media, ticket prices in the UK ranged between £57-£661 (€66 -€775) depending on the seating/standing area and VIP upgrades.

ok uk swifties our girl rachel lord has saved the day here’s the official eras tour uk presale ticket prices and most likely general sale prices! #ErasTour #ErasTourUk #TaylorSwift #TaylorSwiftErasTour pic.twitter.com/YmFYWMSult — cammy (@swiftiescams) July 10, 2023

Ticketmaster in Ireland has not released information about the different prices for Swift’s Irish dates, but UK prices may give fans an indication of what to expect – Additional reporting by agencies