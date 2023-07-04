Cork Jazz 2023: Macy Gray and Corinne Bailey Rae to headline as line-up announced

The Cork Swing Dance group with the Lamarotte Jazz Band from Holland at the The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival Parade in Cork city in 2021. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Macy Gray, Corinne Bailey Rae, Morcheeba, Matthew Halsall and Kurt Elling have been announced as among the headline acts to perform at the 45th Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, which is set to take place over the October bank holiday weekend.

2023 will see its biggest programme yet, with more ticketed shows than ever before, an extra date added to the festival and an extended music trail through the city. The festival attracted 100,000 visitors to the city last year.

R&B/soul singer and actress Macy Gray will perform at the Cork Opera House with the same venue playing host to Corinne Bailey Rae and Morcheeba.

Also at the Cork Opera House over the jazz weekend are the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble who will showcase classics of Hip Hop over fifty years.

READ MORE

Chicago born jazz singer/songwriter Kurt Elling, renowned for his singular combination of robust swing and poetic insight, will play The Everyman Theatre during the festival. Trumpeter, producer and composer Matthew Halsall and Fred Wesley, former band leader of James Brown will also perform at the iconic theatre.

A venue favourite, Live at St Luke’s will be back this year, with a line up of intimate gigs to be announced in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Cyprus Avenue will once again play host to the Jazz After Dark DJ Sessions. Broadcaster & DJ, Gilles Peterson, will take to the decks at the Cork venue.

This year will also see headline acts at Cork city Hall. It will feature artists such as former Spandau Ballet frontman, Tony Hadley, DJ Jenny Greene and Mack Fleetwood, The Cork Jazz Boat will also return for five different jazz tours and performances along the harbour.

The Metropole Hotel, the original home of Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, will once again host the Metropole Festival Club with an extended programme of show stopping performances.

Other performers at the festival will include The Charlatans, with very special guests Pillow Queens who are set to play Cork city Hall and Ethiopian keyboardist Hailu Mergia, whose festival venue has yet to be decided.

Rory Sheridan, head of partnerships at Diageo Ireland, said their aim is to continue to raise the profile of the event nationally and internationally.

“We expect the Festival will once again attract jazz enthusiasts and festival fans from far and near. With its rich heritage and thriving jazz scene, Cork is the perfect location for this electrifying event that is cherished by locals and visitors alike.”

Festival director Mark Murphy said that the plan is to extend the Guinness music trail throughout Cork city’s vibrant venues, bars and restaurants.

“This provides a platform for local artists and an immersive experience for festivalgoers.”

The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival is one of the biggest and longest running events on the Irish music calendar. Last year, the festival hosted over 1000 musicians from more than twenty countries. The Guinness Music Trail took place in over 70 pubs, theatres, clubs and hotel venues across the city, Douglas and Kinsale.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale this Friday, July 7th at 10am.