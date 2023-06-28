Madonna postpones tour after contracting ‘serious’ bacterial infection

Her manager said: 'At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.' Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Madonna has been forced to postpone her upcoming tour after being hospitalised with a “serious bacterial infection”, according to her long-time manager, Guy Oseary.

The Celebration tour was scheduled to kick off in Vancouver, Canada, on July 15th but Oseary posted to Instagram to say the singer was under medical care.

He wrote: “On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.

READ MORE

“We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

The 35-city global tour was supposed to be an ambitious retrospective for the 64-year-old singer, celebrating “her unmatched catalogue of music from the past 40-plus years”, according to an announcement.

The tour was set to stop in cities in the United States such as Detroit, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles before an 11-date European leg, including six dates in London, and eventually returning to North America in January 2024. – Guardian