Seán Keane’s ‘Homeric’ contribution to traditional music recalled at funeral

President Micheal D Higgins at the funeral of Seán Keane at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Saggart. Photograph: Arthur Carron/Collins

Traditional musician Seán Keane was a chieftain in life as well as in his music, his funeral mass was told.

Keane died on May 7th at the age of 76 after a short illness. Just three weeks previously he had played his last concert with The Chieftains as a warm-up for US president Joe Biden in Ballina, Co Mayo.

President Michael D Higgins was among the mourners at his funeral mass in the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Saggart, Co Dublin where a fiddle was placed in front of the altar.

Keane settled nearby in St Patrick’s Crescent in Rathcoole. He would often turn up to play at communion or confirmation ceremonies in the church.

READ MORE

It was a home “full of love and joy and music and hospitality”, said parish priest Fr John Gilligan.

The Chieftains' Matt Molloy and wife Eileen at the funeral of Seán Keane in Saggart. Photograph: Arthur Carron/Collins

Fr Gilligan recalled how Keane had lost his beloved wife Maire in March 2020 at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. It had been a “huge shock and a void” for him and locals gathered on the lawn outside the house to pay their respects.

She had been a “bubbly character” who had lit up every room she went into and he had been a shy and humble man who never asked for any privileges despite his status. “He had lost his soul mate. His best friend had passed,” Fr Gilligan added.

“He was the chieftain, he was involved with so many aspects of our lives. He had a great appreciation for the gift that he had and he wanted to share it.”

[ Seán Keane obituary: Late Chieftain excavated music in a way few people could ]

His good friend and fellow fiddler Paddy Glackin spoke of how Keane pushed the possibilities of his instrument throughout his career. He had absorbed so many influences in his life and fused them in his own art.

He opened up “new rights of way, bringing us into territories that we really hadn’t thought of. He had a big open heart”.

His journey with the Chieftains, Glackin added, had been “Homeric and quite extraordinary. They took our music to the world and that’s a phenomenal achievement. We should be forever grateful for that because it opened doors for the rest of us. That will stand the test of time.”

Keane’s brother James shared his memories of growing up in a household in Errigal Road in Drimnagh in Dublin surrounded by music. Their mother and father were musicians and other musicians were always calling, being fed and then sent on their way.

“I loved Seán. He was my big brother. I cherished every moment we played music together,” he told the packed congregation.

“I’m thrilled so many people have come here today and our beloved President of Ireland. Seán would be so proud to have you say goodbye to him.”

Among those who attended the funeral was follow Chieftains band member Matt Molloy, uilleann pipers Mick O’Brien and Gay McKeon, conductor David Brophy, accordion player Mary Corcoran, fiddler player Mick O’Connor and multi-instrumentalist Liam O’Connor.

Keane, who was buried in the adjacent Saggart cemetery, is survived by his brother, his children Déirdre, Páraic and Darach and 11 grandchildren.