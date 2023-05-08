Seán Keane: a giant of Irish music, a virtuoso player who wore his musical talents lightly

The world of traditional music was shaken by the news of fiddle player Seán Keane’s unexpected passing on Sunday at the age of 76.

He was unquestionably one of the giants of Irish music, a virtuoso player who wore his musical talents lightly. Long known as a member of The Chieftains, whom he joined in 1968, Seán had cut his musical teeth with Ceoltóirí Chualann and the Castle Céilí Band in the early 1960s.

Never a man to seek out the spotlight, he tended to seek out the quiet spaces where he could immerse himself in the ‘old music’ that was a hallmark of his growing up in a richly musical family in Drimnagh. His parents were from Clare and Longford, and they imbued in him and in his brother, New York-based accordion player James, a deep appreciation for the tradition.

Seán Keane played with a deftness, delicacy and subtlety that let the music speak for itself. His sensitivity as a man and a musician was palpable in everything he played, and he never stinted in mining the emotional depths of a tune.

Liam O’Connor, director of the Irish Traditional Music Archive, described Seán as “a beacon for our traditional art”.

He loved playing with The Chieftains and was vocal in his gratitude to the late Paddy Molony for his leadership of the band, which repeatedly broke new ground internationally over the course of five decades.

Seán’s 1975 solo recording Gusty’s Frolics is still considered to be a classic of the tradition, and was recorded on the day after The Chieftains made their debut in the Royal Albert Hall. He recorded two other solo albums, Seán Keane and Jig it in Style, and these are rated as seminal recordings in traditional circles.

He enjoyed a close musical and personal bond with his fellow Chieftain flute player, Matt Molloy, and the pair memorably collaborated on an album released in 1985 titled Contentment is Wealth.

The Irish Traditional Music Archive holds a vast collection of Keane’s non-commercial recordings also, and last year it made a documentary with him titled Seán Keane: The Portrait of an Artist, which premiered at the Willie Clancy Summer School in Miltown Malbay last July. Seán held a very special place in his heart for the music of Clare, and he was a regular visitor to the summer school, valuing the opportunities he got to play sessions and share tunes generously with students and professional musicians alike.

Fiddle player Martin Hayes said of Séan Keane that he “was one of the finest traditional musicians to ever play this music”. He described Seán as “a completely unique and virtuoso fiddle player”, whose passing is a huge loss for traditional Irish music.

He was a musician who held the source of the music in the highest regard, and had a particular affinity for the iconic piper Liam O’Flynn, as well as for Seán Potts and Michael Tubridy, Sonny Brogan and John Kelly.

Seán Keane’s style of playing was shot through with influences absorbed from a range of regional styles. He loved the Sliabh Luachra music of Patrick O’Keeffe, as well as that of John Kelly and Joe Ryan in west Clare, and the music of Donegal’s John Doherty.

Growing up in Drimnagh, he cut his teeth in the Pipers Club in Dublin and relished learning from legends such as Seamus Ennis, Willie Clancy and sean-nós singer Joe Heaney.

Seán was predeceased by his wife Marie in 2020. He is survived by his three children – Páraic, Deirdre and Darach – and by his grandchildren.