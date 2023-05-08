Glory days: Did you go to Bruce Springsteen at the RDS? Share your experience

Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band, including brass and backing vocals, returned to Dublin’s RDS Main Arena on Friday and Sunday nights for three-hour long shows filled with energy and humour but also tinged with a sense of poignancy as he recalled the friends he has lost along the way. Springsteen will play his final sold-out concert in Ireland on Tuesday.

We would like to hear from readers who were at the concerts about their experience. Was it your first time at a Springsteen gig? Or how did it compare to previous gigs? Did you enjoy your time there? Did you have a favourite moment? Or do you think it could have been better? Was it a concert to remember? Did you have a favourite part? Or do you wish some parts of the event were different.

Share your experience in the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. Feel free to attach a photograph with your submission if you would like to do so.

We may select a number of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.

