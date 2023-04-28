Horslips guitarist Johnny Fean dies aged 71

Johnny Fean (centre), with Horslips bandmates Charles O Connor, Eamon Carr, Barry Devlin, and Jim Lockhart in 2009. File photograph: Alan Betson

Johnny Fean, long-time guitarist with Irish Celtic rock band Horslips, has died aged 71.

The band announced Fean’s death on their Facebook page on Friday afternoon.

“Horslips are deeply saddened to announce the passing of band member Johnny Fean, who died this morning at his home in Shannon,” the band said.

“For well over 50 years Johnny was our best friend, our creative collaborator, our guitar hero. Johnny wasn’t only one of the greatest guitar players ever, he was also the sweetest man in rock and roll.”

Fean is survived by his wife Maggie, brothers Ray, Donal and Shearie and sisters Gail and Corna.

Horslips formed in 1970 with Fean joining shortly after. The band’s most well know tracks include Dearg Doom and Trouble with a Capital T.

