Wild Youth and others cut ties with creative director ahead of Eurovision

Ireland’s Eurovision Song Contest entry has cut ties with its creative director after images surfaced this week featuring comments allegedly made on social media relating to transgender people.

Ian Banham was due to work with the band Wild Youth on their entry, We Are One, for the contest in Liverpool next month.

“Wild Youth is a band that stands for unity and kindness,” Wild Youth said in a statement. “Our song represents our beliefs as a band…We are so sorry for anyone offended by his comments.”

Mr Banham’s management company, 3Rings Management, and Mr Banham himself did not respond when asked for comment.

In a statement from RTÉ, a spokeswoman said: “Ian Banham is no longer a member of Ireland’s Eurovision 2023 team. RTÉ won’t be making any further comment.”

The dancer, who is also a choreographer on RTÉ's Dancing with the Stars, has lost his main sponsor on a dance show opening next week.

After a Eurovision fan page on Twitter highlighted alleged comments from Mr Banham in the past, Wild Youth made issued a statement a matter of hours later on Tuesday.

Mr Banham is also the creator and choreographer on a dance show dramatising the life of Marilyn Monroe called The Blonde Bombshell. The show is due to open at Cork Opera House next Friday.

However, the production’s primary sponsor, Dripping Gold Luxury Tanning, told The Irish Times it has “cut all ties to the Blonde Bombshell and will no longer be sponsoring the show”.

Wild Youth are due to headline Cork Pride Festival on August 6th.