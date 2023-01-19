Legendary US musician David Crosby dies aged 81

David Crosby was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. Photograph: Anna Webber/Courtesy of the artist

Legendary US musician David Crosby has died aged 81, after a “long illness”.

The singer, guitarist and songwriter was part of the original line-up of The Byrds and appeared on their first five albums, including the 1965 hit cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘Mr Tambourine Man’.

He also cofounded the folk rock supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash along with fellow musicians Stephen Stills and Graham Nash. They later added Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young to the line-up.

In a statement to Variety, his widow Jan Dance said: “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soul mate Jan and son Django.

“Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched.

“We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

He was famously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice and five albums to which he contributed were included in Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. –Guardian