Funeral mass of Clannad’s Noel Duggan hears his music will live on

The remains of Clannad's Noel Duggan are carried out off St Mary's Church, Derrybeg by colleagues and family. Photograph: NW Newspix

The funeral mass of Clannad co-founder Noel Duggan has been told that he may have died but his music will always live on.

Mr Duggan (73), died suddenly in the West Donegal village of Loughanure on Saturday evening last while out with friends.

He was one of the co-founding members of the band, who toured the world for more than 50 years after they formed in 1970.

A large crowd attended the funeral at St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair, Co Donegal

In a moving eulogy, Fr Brian Ó Fearraigh said that Mr Duggan “was music” and because of this his music will never die.

“For Noel the song and the beautiful melody of his life here in this world, on earth has ended but that same melody continues on and it continues in a different rhythm, it continues to a different tune now not of Noel’s making but that of the master musician God almighty,” he said.

“So Noel has gone from this life — he has found peace — a peace that is far beyond any peace or tranquillity that we can experience in this earthly existence.”

Among the gifts brought to the altar were his guitar, a lead and photo of him with his dog Rainbow, his flute and a sash from the local Dore band.

Other gifts included an early photo of Clannad, a certificate after he qualified as a radio operator in 1971 and a CD of the album Rubicon which he recorded with his late twin brother Pádraig which he was very proud of.

A bouquet of flowers in the shape of a guitar rested against the altar during Mass which was concelebrated by Father Seán Ó Gallchóir, Father Mairtín Ó Duggáin and Father Cathal Ó Gallchóir.

Music ‘in his blood’

Fr Ó Fearraigh said Mr Duggan had a strong, simple and profound faith.

He was young when he discovered he loved music and song. Music surrounded him during his youth and it nurtured him. He was writing until the very end, the congregation heard.

“It came as no surprise that he became a musician. Music was in his blood. Noel loved music. He composed music. He played music. He listened to music. He lived music. I think we can even go so far as to say that Noel Ó Dúgáin was music. To the high note to the low note and every other note in between and through Clannad Noel brought ... a deep and abiding love of music to thousands upon thousands,” he said.

Fr Ó Fearraigh described Noel as having an individual style of playing the guitar which was a joy to listen to.

He spoke of the Irish traditional song Níl sé ‘na Lá and how it lifted the hearts of Clannad fans wherever they travelled.

“No one could play these songs like Noel who travelled to the four corners of the world during his lifetime,” those gathered heard.

Having spent years in Dublin, Mr Duggan never forgot his roots. He returned home to Co Donegal seven years ago and reunited with his old friends.

“He was exceptionally proud of his people and his home,” the priest said.

The remaining members of Clannad — Moya Brennan, Ciaran Brennan and Pol Brennan — played before Mr Duggan’s remains were carried from the church and brought to Magheragallon Cemetery for burial.

He was predeceased by his father Aodh Ó Dúgáin, mother Máire, sister Bríd, twin brother Pádraig and brothers Seamus and Beartlaí.

He is survived by his sister Máire “Baba” Brennan, brothers Eoin and Columba, nieces, nephews and the extended Clannad family and friends.