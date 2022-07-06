Sections
The Music Quiz: Where did Harry Styles get the name for Watermelon Sugar?
Plus: Mattel’s new David Bowie Barbie doll is inspired by the singer’s fashion style in which of his music videos?
Expand
Harry Styles: fond of picking up song titles. Photograph: Ian West/PA
By
Tony Clayton-Lea
Wed Jul 6 2022 - 06:00
Music Quiz
David Bowie
