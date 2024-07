Nicolas Cage and Sofia Coppola at a Golden Globes party in Beverly Hills in January 2024. Photograph: Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Who doesn’t make it to the end of Jaws?







Who has failed to direct a Roald Dahl adaptation? Nicolas Roeg

Steven Spielberg

Tim Burton

Richard Attenborough What relation is Nicolas Cage to Sofia Coppola? Brother

Uncle

First cousin

First cousin once removed Which does not star a Normal Person? Carmen

Where the Crawdads Sing

Handsome Devil

Saltburn Who has not yet starred in a remake of a Steve McQueen film? Alec Baldwin

Pierce Brosnan

Bradley Cooper

Denzel Washington Which is the odd forecast out? Dustin Hoffman’s second Oscar

Don Lockwood coping with talkies

Prince as The Kid

Argentinean rugby team surviving Who doesn’t belong on the road? Sally Carrera

Ramone

Bug

Luigi Who (in a sense) connects John Schlesinger, Michael Winterbottom, Roman Polanski and Thomas Vinterberg?





Which Bond girl (loosely defined) did not win an Academy Award? Wai Lin

Domino Petachi

Tracy di Vicenzo

Jinx Johnson Who is not in the Academy of the Overrated? Gustav Mahler

Lenny Bruce

Woody Allen

Carl Jung

