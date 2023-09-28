Irish actor and Harry Potter star Michael Gambon dies aged 82

Actor Michael Gambon in rehearsal for Krapp's Last Tape by Samuel Beckett at the Gate Theatre, Dublin. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

Irish actor Michael Gambon has died aged 82, his family have announced.

A statement on behalf of his wife Lady Gambon and son Fergus, issued by publicist Clair Dobbs, said: “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.

“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82.

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

More to follow...