Oscars 2023: Where to see An Cailín Ciúin, The Banshees of Inisherin, Aftersun and more

It’s a record-breaking year for Irish film, with 14 Oscar nominations for domestic films and talent announced yesterday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. If you haven’t yet seen The Banshees of Inisherin, An Cailín Ciúin, Aftersun or An Irish Goodbye, here’s where to watch them at cinemas or at home. We also include details for Elvis and Avatar: The Way of Water, whose Irish talent was also nominated for Academy Awards, plus where to see Everything Everywhere All at Once, which is up for a race-leading 11 awards, and All Quiet on the Western Front, which ties with The Banshees of Inisherin with nine nominations.
[ Oscar nominations 2023: Donald Clarke on an astonishing, record-shattering year for Irish film ]
The Banshees of Inisherin
Read our review here
Nominated for
Director (Martin McDonagh); movie; actor in a leading role (Colin Farrell); film editing (Mikkel E G Nielsen); supporting actor (Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan); original score (Carter Burwell); original screenplay (Martin McDonagh); supporting actress (Kerry Condon).
At cinemas
IMC in Dún Laoghaire and Savoy Dublin; LightHouse, Dublin; Movies@, Dundrum; Omniplex in Arklow, Cork (Mahon Point), Limerick, Lisburn, Sligo; Pálás, Galway; The Arc in Drogheda, Navan and Wexford; Vue in Dublin.
Streaming
Available with a Disney+ subscription here. Available to buy from Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft and YouTube.
An Cailín Ciúin
Read our review here
Nominated for
International feature film.
At cinemas
IMC in Carlow, Dundalk, Dún Laoghaire, Kilkenny, Santry, Tullamore; Irish Film Institute; LightHouse, Dublin; Omniplex in Belfast (Dundonald and Kennedy Centre), Dublin (Balbriggan, Rathmines), Galway, Limerick, Cork; Pálás, Galway; The Arc in Drogheda, Navan and Wexford.
Streaming
Aftersun
Read our review here
Nominated for
Actor in a leading role (Paul Mescal).
At cinemas
LightHouse, Dublin; Movies@ Dundrum; Pálás, Galway; Vue, Dublin.
Streaming
Available with a subscription at Mubi.
An Irish Goodbye
Nominated for
Live-action short (Tom Berkeley and Ross White).
At cinemas
IMC Savoy Dublin.
Streaming
Unavailable.
Avatar: The Way of Water
Read our review here
Having shared the Academy Award for visual effects in 2010 for his work on the Avatar, Irishman Richard Baneham, a graduate of Ballyfermot College of Further Education, is in the running again thanks to his contribution to the hugely successful sequel.
Nominated for
Movie; visual effects (Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett); production design (Dylan Cole and Ben Procter); set deoration (Vanessa Cole); sound (Julian Howart, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, DIck Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges).
At cinemas
IMC Dún Laoghaire, Galway and Savoy Dublin; Omniplex in Belfast (Dundonald and Kennedy Centre), Cork, Dublin (Balbriggan and Rathmines), Galway, Limerick; Movies@ in Dublin (Dundrum, Swords and Tallaght); Vue, Dublin.
Streaming
Available with a subscription at Disney+.
Elvis
Read our review here
The Irish film editor Jonathan Redmond was nominated with Matt Villa for their work on Baz Luhrmann’s biopic of the singer.
At cinemas
IMC Dún Laoghaire; Pálás Galway
Streaming
Google Play; iTunes; Microsoft; YouTube.
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Read our review here
Nominated for
Director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert); movie; actress in a lead role (Michelle Yeoh); film editing (Paul Rogers); supporting actor (Ke Huy Quan); original score (Son Lux); original screenplay (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert); costume design (Shirley Kurata); supporting actress (Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu)
At cinemas
LightHouse Dublin; Pálás Galway.
Streaming
All Quiet on the Western Front
Read our review here
Nominated for
Movie, cinematography (James Friend); visual effects (Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar); make-up and hairstyling (Keike Merker and Linda Eisenamerová); production design (Christian M. Goldbeck); set decoration (Ernestine Hipper); international feature film; original score (Volker Bertelmann); adapted screenplay (Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Lesley Paterson); sound (Viktor Prasil, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte)
At cinemas
LightHouse Dublin.
Streaming
Available on Netflix here.