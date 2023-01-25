Oscars 2023: Where to see An Cailín Ciúin, The Banshees of Inisherin, Aftersun and more

It’s a record-breaking year for Irish film, with 14 Oscar nominations for domestic films and talent announced yesterday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. If you haven’t yet seen The Banshees of Inisherin, An Cailín Ciúin, Aftersun or An Irish Goodbye, here’s where to watch them at cinemas or at home. We also include details for Elvis and Avatar: The Way of Water, whose Irish talent was also nominated for Academy Awards, plus where to see Everything Everywhere All at Once, which is up for a race-leading 11 awards, and All Quiet on the Western Front, which ties with The Banshees of Inisherin with nine nominations.

The Banshees of Inisherin

Read our review here

Nominated for

Director (Martin McDonagh); movie; actor in a leading role (Colin Farrell); film editing (Mikkel E G Nielsen); supporting actor (Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan); original score (Carter Burwell); original screenplay (Martin McDonagh); supporting actress (Kerry Condon).

At cinemas

IMC in Dún Laoghaire and Savoy Dublin; LightHouse, Dublin; Movies@, Dundrum; Omniplex in Arklow, Cork (Mahon Point), Limerick, Lisburn, Sligo; Pálás, Galway; The Arc in Drogheda, Navan and Wexford; Vue in Dublin.

Streaming

Available with a Disney+ subscription here. Available to buy from Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft and YouTube.

An Cailín Ciúin

Read our review here

Nominated for

International feature film.

At cinemas

IMC in Carlow, Dundalk, Dún Laoghaire, Kilkenny, Santry, Tullamore; Irish Film Institute; LightHouse, Dublin; Omniplex in Belfast (Dundonald and Kennedy Centre), Dublin (Balbriggan, Rathmines), Galway, Limerick, Cork; Pálás, Galway; The Arc in Drogheda, Navan and Wexford.

Streaming

Google Play; iTunes; YouTube.

Aftersun

Read our review here

Nominated for

Actor in a leading role (Paul Mescal).

At cinemas

LightHouse, Dublin; Movies@ Dundrum; Pálás, Galway; Vue, Dublin.

Streaming

Available with a subscription at Mubi.

An Irish Goodbye

Nominated for

Live-action short (Tom Berkeley and Ross White).

At cinemas

IMC Savoy Dublin.

Streaming

Unavailable.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Read our review here

Having shared the Academy Award for visual effects in 2010 for his work on the Avatar, Irishman Richard Baneham, a graduate of Ballyfermot College of Further Education, is in the running again thanks to his contribution to the hugely successful sequel.

Nominated for

Movie; visual effects (Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett); production design (Dylan Cole and Ben Procter); set deoration (Vanessa Cole); sound (Julian Howart, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, DIck Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges).

At cinemas

IMC Dún Laoghaire, Galway and Savoy Dublin; Omniplex in Belfast (Dundonald and Kennedy Centre), Cork, Dublin (Balbriggan and Rathmines), Galway, Limerick; Movies@ in Dublin (Dundrum, Swords and Tallaght); Vue, Dublin.

Streaming

Available with a subscription at Disney+.

Elvis

Read our review here

The Irish film editor Jonathan Redmond was nominated with Matt Villa for their work on Baz Luhrmann’s biopic of the singer.

At cinemas

IMC Dún Laoghaire; Pálás Galway

Streaming

Google Play; iTunes; Microsoft; YouTube.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Read our review here

Nominated for

Director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert); movie; actress in a lead role (Michelle Yeoh); film editing (Paul Rogers); supporting actor (Ke Huy Quan); original score (Son Lux); original screenplay (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert); costume design (Shirley Kurata); supporting actress (Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu)

At cinemas

LightHouse Dublin; Pálás Galway.

Streaming

Apple TV.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Read our review here

Nominated for

Movie, cinematography (James Friend); visual effects (Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar); make-up and hairstyling (Keike Merker and Linda Eisenamerová); production design (Christian M. Goldbeck); set decoration (Ernestine Hipper); international feature film; original score (Volker Bertelmann); adapted screenplay (Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Lesley Paterson); sound (Viktor Prasil, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte)

At cinemas

LightHouse Dublin.

Streaming

Available on Netflix here.