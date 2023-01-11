SAG awards 2023: The Banshees of Inisherin’s Oscar hopes get a big boost

Following a successful night at the Golden Globes, the team behind Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin will be delighted to have landed five nominations at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards. As at the Globes, four performers from the Irish film were mentioned. Banshees also landed a nomination for “performance by a cast”. The film tied for most nominations with rising science-fiction comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once.

There was, however, disappointment for two domestic performers. Jessie Buckley, a standout in Sarah Polley’s Women Talking, could reasonably have hoped for a place in the best supporting actress race. Paul Mescal, highly praised for his turn in Charlotte Wells’s Aftersun, was tipped for a best actor slot. Neither registered with SAG, but still have a chance when the Oscar nominations land in two weeks.

The Banshees of Inisherin could not have performed any better. Colin Farrell, winner at the Globes, is up for best male actor. Barry Keoghan and Brendan Gleeson compete in best male supporting actor. Kerry Condon is on the shortlist for best supporting female actor. With such an array of nominations, a “cast” mention might seem inevitable, but, last year, The Power of the Dog registered three without landing in that ensemble race.

Over the last decade that particular award has been a pointer to success at the Academy Awards. Unexpected victories in ensemble for Coda and Parasite at the SAG awards swung hitherto unconvinced oddsmakers round to the eventual winners of the best picture Oscar.

Drawing votes from members of the now combined Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the body inevitably gives some clues as what way the largest branch in the academy – the actors – might be leaning. All four winners of the acting prizes at SAG last year went on to convert at the Oscars.

The voters at SAG do, however, tend to be a little more conservative. Mescal need not be too concerned that Adam Sandler landed a surprise place in best male actor for the Netflix sports drama Hustle. Aftersun does sound more like an Oscar film. Buckley will take Women Talking’s ensemble nomination as a hopeful sign. She may also recall that, after being snubbed at SAG last year, she still landed an Oscar nomination for The Lost Daughter.

It was announced today that this year’s show, on February 26th, will be broadcast via Netflix’s YouTube channel before moving globally to that streaming service in 2024. The Oscar nominations arrive on January 24th.

SAG awards nominations

FILM

MOTION PICTURE CAST

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Living

Adam Sandler, Hustle

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

STUNT ENSEMBLE

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

TELEVISION

DRAMA ENSEMBLE

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria

DRAMA ACTOR

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

COMEDY ENSEMBLE

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

COMEDY ACTRESS

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

COMEDY ACTOR

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – FEMALE ACTOR

Emily Blunt, The English

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – MALE ACTOR

Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Sam Elliott, 1883

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

STUNT ENSEMBLE