SAG awards 2023: The Banshees of Inisherin’s Oscar hopes get a big boost

Following a successful night at the Golden Globes, the team behind Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin will be delighted to have landed five nominations at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards. As at the Globes, four performers from the Irish film were mentioned. Banshees also landed a nomination for “performance by a cast”. The film tied for most nominations with rising science-fiction comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once.
There was, however, disappointment for two domestic performers. Jessie Buckley, a standout in Sarah Polley’s Women Talking, could reasonably have hoped for a place in the best supporting actress race. Paul Mescal, highly praised for his turn in Charlotte Wells’s Aftersun, was tipped for a best actor slot. Neither registered with SAG, but still have a chance when the Oscar nominations land in two weeks.
The Banshees of Inisherin could not have performed any better. Colin Farrell, winner at the Globes, is up for best male actor. Barry Keoghan and Brendan Gleeson compete in best male supporting actor. Kerry Condon is on the shortlist for best supporting female actor. With such an array of nominations, a “cast” mention might seem inevitable, but, last year, The Power of the Dog registered three without landing in that ensemble race.
Over the last decade that particular award has been a pointer to success at the Academy Awards. Unexpected victories in ensemble for Coda and Parasite at the SAG awards swung hitherto unconvinced oddsmakers round to the eventual winners of the best picture Oscar.
Drawing votes from members of the now combined Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the body inevitably gives some clues as what way the largest branch in the academy – the actors – might be leaning. All four winners of the acting prizes at SAG last year went on to convert at the Oscars.
The voters at SAG do, however, tend to be a little more conservative. Mescal need not be too concerned that Adam Sandler landed a surprise place in best male actor for the Netflix sports drama Hustle. Aftersun does sound more like an Oscar film. Buckley will take Women Talking’s ensemble nomination as a hopeful sign. She may also recall that, after being snubbed at SAG last year, she still landed an Oscar nomination for The Lost Daughter.
It was announced today that this year’s show, on February 26th, will be broadcast via Netflix’s YouTube channel before moving globally to that streaming service in 2024. The Oscar nominations arrive on January 24th.
SAG awards nominations
FILM
MOTION PICTURE CAST
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Women Talking
MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Adam Sandler, Hustle
FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Danielle Deadwyler, Till
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
STUNT ENSEMBLE
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
- The Woman King
TELEVISION
DRAMA ENSEMBLE
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- Ozark
- Severance
- The White Lotus
DRAMA ACTRESS
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Zendaya, Euphoria
DRAMA ACTOR
- Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
COMEDY ENSEMBLE
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
COMEDY ACTRESS
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
COMEDY ACTOR
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – FEMALE ACTOR
- Emily Blunt, The English
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – MALE ACTOR
- Steve Carell, The Patient
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Sam Elliott, 1883
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
STUNT ENSEMBLE
- Andor
- The Boys
- House of the Dragon
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
- Stranger Things