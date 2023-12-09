Poem of the Week: The Sickbed of Shane MacGowan

I



You spiked it, slammed it, swilled it, horsed it down,

bare-backed the wolfhound through the throng

of London’s moshing, mongrel exiles,

lost soldiers searching for a soldier’s song.



You plucked a feather from the cockerel’s nape

and with it blew the sluice-gates open:

out they tumbled - roaring, fighting, spilling -

the punks who played melodeon in the barns



then smashed their heads against old England’s walls

or bent the bow until the fiddle burned

or passed out cold under a petrol sky

in which you floated with your ancient grin.



II



You screamed the scream of silent labouring men

whose faces at last orders were curlews

fleeing gunshot, bog holes in a storm.

You saw in broken glass the heavens’



tender constellations: the hunter laying

down his needle; the ploughman stumbling home,

the bear refusing to be judged or judge.

And now, as you lie on your deathbed,



we’ve come to do what you’d have done:

to weigh in love the loser’s lot,

to bend in to the man without a voice

and whisper you are held, held and understood.



Cian Ferriter’s chapbook Earth’s Black Chute won the 2022 Fools for Poetry competition and was published by Munster Literature Centre last year