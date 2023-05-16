Every time a child was getting kidnapped from their house



They were brought to a different country to get maltreated like a mouse



And then the N word came along



To tell everyone how black people were always wrong



What is going on?



“Aren’t they meant to be having fun?”



“All men are equal”



But not yet because there is a sequel



They could not avoid black people



So, they decided to make fun of the “evil”



From copying their actions, lips and skin



To making fun of the way they walk, talk and grin



It was like they would never get to live their lives again



Until the 1960s where people could only understand then



That their actions were not a good trait to have



In fact all they were doing was splitting the new world into half



It is not like black people were the only ones suffering during these times



People before them were also confronting these crimes



Native Americans were being forced from their homes



To be a navigator for some colonisers going into the unknown



Even now people still have the audacity to say



The indigenous people stole their land. Either way



“All men are equal” but these things were still not illegal



Bob Marley and Nelson Mandela



Great examples of people standing up against this dilemma



However, there are two other people that I have in mind



Who I think were really able to stand up to the tests of time



Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King



Showed a world that racism shouldn’t be accepted in



Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on her bus



Then sat there in retaliation not caring about the amount of fuss



That she was causing for other people on the same ride



She did not let her guard down and she would not be pushed aside



Then Martin Luther King gave his “I have a dream” speech



From the amount of facts he was stating, it was like he went there to preach



Who knows maybe all his dreams will come true



So this hatred and disgust would not have to continue



We are living in the 21st century



Yet, racism is still completely unnecessary



“All men are equal,” right?



If you want the truth, you better hold tight…



In 2020, George Floyd was killed



And through social media it was quickly revealed



That a white police officer had kneeled down on his throat



Until he could no longer breath. There was no more to decode



George Floyd was a black man



It is clear the officer was not a fan



“I can’t breath!” is what he continued to say



The officer knows that now and knew on that same day



He was like those bullies that schools advertise,



Except this time, it cost someone’s life.



The world began protesting



Black peoples lives weren’t seen as uninteresting



Racism was being noticed in all races



And there was a moment where I enjoyed these changes



It was when BLM was becoming a trend



That I felt I could no longer pretend



What people were doing was perfectly fine



In fact it was just starting up more racist crime



Asians are now being called viruses



Because people believe Covid-19 started from their practices



Native Americans are still being accused of stealing land.



It was rightfully theirs in the first-hand.



Hispanics and Latinos are drug dealers!



People really need to sit down on some bleachers



To reflect and think about what they say and do



“Why in the world does someone’s race and skin colour affect you?”



“All men are equal” is what everyone agreed



So how long until everyone is freed?



How long until we can succeed?



How long until peace is guaranteed?



I am a black teenager living in 2022



Who wants their life to be as privileged as you



So, if you could please do me a favour,



I swear it is nothing major,



Educate the ones who are wrong



So, I can feel like I belong



In a world where I am seen as less



No one should have to feel that kind of distress



Maya Angelou wrote a famous poem called “Still I Rise”



I would like to share a quote with you that I find rather wise.



“I am a black ocean, leaping and wide”



Yes, I am a black ocean and I am not going to hide.