Every time a child was getting kidnapped from their house
They were brought to a different country to get maltreated like a mouse
And then the N word came along
To tell everyone how black people were always wrong
What is going on?
“Aren’t they meant to be having fun?”
“All men are equal”
But not yet because there is a sequel
They could not avoid black people
So, they decided to make fun of the “evil”
From copying their actions, lips and skin
To making fun of the way they walk, talk and grin
It was like they would never get to live their lives again
Until the 1960s where people could only understand then
That their actions were not a good trait to have
In fact all they were doing was splitting the new world into half
It is not like black people were the only ones suffering during these times
People before them were also confronting these crimes
Native Americans were being forced from their homes
To be a navigator for some colonisers going into the unknown
Even now people still have the audacity to say
The indigenous people stole their land. Either way
“All men are equal” but these things were still not illegal
Bob Marley and Nelson Mandela
Great examples of people standing up against this dilemma
However, there are two other people that I have in mind
Who I think were really able to stand up to the tests of time
Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King
Showed a world that racism shouldn’t be accepted in
Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on her bus
Then sat there in retaliation not caring about the amount of fuss
That she was causing for other people on the same ride
She did not let her guard down and she would not be pushed aside
Then Martin Luther King gave his “I have a dream” speech
From the amount of facts he was stating, it was like he went there to preach
Who knows maybe all his dreams will come true
So this hatred and disgust would not have to continue
We are living in the 21st century
Yet, racism is still completely unnecessary
“All men are equal,” right?
If you want the truth, you better hold tight…
In 2020, George Floyd was killed
And through social media it was quickly revealed
That a white police officer had kneeled down on his throat
Until he could no longer breath. There was no more to decode
George Floyd was a black man
It is clear the officer was not a fan
“I can’t breath!” is what he continued to say
The officer knows that now and knew on that same day
He was like those bullies that schools advertise,
Except this time, it cost someone’s life.
The world began protesting
Black peoples lives weren’t seen as uninteresting
Racism was being noticed in all races
And there was a moment where I enjoyed these changes
It was when BLM was becoming a trend
That I felt I could no longer pretend
What people were doing was perfectly fine
In fact it was just starting up more racist crime
Asians are now being called viruses
Because people believe Covid-19 started from their practices
Native Americans are still being accused of stealing land.
It was rightfully theirs in the first-hand.
Hispanics and Latinos are drug dealers!
People really need to sit down on some bleachers
To reflect and think about what they say and do
“Why in the world does someone’s race and skin colour affect you?”
“All men are equal” is what everyone agreed
So how long until everyone is freed?
How long until we can succeed?
How long until peace is guaranteed?
I am a black teenager living in 2022
Who wants their life to be as privileged as you
So, if you could please do me a favour,
I swear it is nothing major,
Educate the ones who are wrong
So, I can feel like I belong
In a world where I am seen as less
No one should have to feel that kind of distress
Maya Angelou wrote a famous poem called “Still I Rise”
I would like to share a quote with you that I find rather wise.
“I am a black ocean, leaping and wide”
Yes, I am a black ocean and I am not going to hide.
